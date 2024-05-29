Bristol sign Scotland centre Orr for 2024-25

Bristol Bears have signed Scotland international centre Emma Orr for the 2024-25 season.

The 21-year-old has been capped 19 times by her country after making her debut in April 2022.

Orr, who grew up playing for her local club Biggar in South Lanarkshire, said she can't wait to challenge herself in a new environment.

“Leaving home has been a huge decision but I really wanted to try playing in a new league and develop as a person as well as a player," she said in a club statement.

Head coach Dave Ward added: "Emma is an exceptional talent who has shone on the international stage over the last two years.

“She is someone who we have watched and admired for a while, and we are delighted that she has agreed to join the Bears."

Bristol, who lie third in the Premiership Women's Rugby table, will visit bottom side Sale Sharks in their final league game of the regular season on Sunday, 2 June.