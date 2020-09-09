Bristol sells out its allotment of tickets for Cup playoff race

Bristol Motor Speedway has sold all of its ticket capacity for the Sept. 19 Cup playoff race, the track announced Wednesday.

Bristol is expected to have about 30,000 socially distanced fans for the final race in the first round of the Cup playoffs. The track was approved for that total for the July All-Star Race and had an estimated crowd of 20,000.

A limited number of tickets remain for the track’s Sept. 18 Xfinity Series race, the regular-season finale.

“We are grateful to those guests who are placing their confidence in us during these unprecedented times,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice present and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, in a statement. “We want to thank our community and state leaders, our colleagues at NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports owners, Bruton and Marcus Smith for trusting us to put on these historic events with Playoff implications at Bristol Motor Speedway. We take this responsibility seriously and will work hard to ensure our team and vendors execute this event in the safest manner possible.”

Bristol will deep clean the facility prior to the arrival of fans and institute procedures to reduce contact and crowd density. Fans will have their temperature screened upon entry and required to wear a mask in common areas. Fans will be able to remove their masks at their seats. For more on the track’s safety plan prior, go to the track’s website.

Fans will not be permitted for the Sept. 17 Truck playoff race and ARCA race. The Xfinity and Cup races will air on NBCSN.

