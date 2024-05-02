Bristol scrum-half Wolstenholme extends contract

Sam Wolstenholme started Bristol's Champions Cup loss at Bordeaux in December [Rex Features]

Bristol Bears scrum-half Sam Wolstenholme has extended his contract at the Premiership club.

The 24-year-old former Wasps and Leicester player has made four appearances since moving to the club last summer.

“He has been an excellent addition to our scrum-half ranks on and off the field and we’re delighted with the progress and development he has made in his first season with us," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

“His attitude and determination to improve and compete as a player has been impressive and I believe the quality performances of our two experienced scrum-halves Harry Randall and Kieran Marmion is largely down to Wolsty nipping at their heels.”

Bristol have not disclosed the length of Wolstenholme's new deal.