Bristol Rovers sign Walsall midfielder Hutchinson

Isaac Hutchinson has impressed in two seasons at Walsall [Rex Features]

Bristol Rovers have signed Walsall midfielder Isaac Hutchinson on a three-year deal.

The League One have agreed a fee with the Saddlers that triggered a release clause in the 24-year-old's contract.

The former Brighton academy player has spent the last two years at the Bescot Stadium after joining from Derby County, playing 106 times in all competitions.

He featured in all of Walsall's League Two matches last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 11 assists.

Neither club has disclosed the fee Rovers have paid for Hutchinson.

“Isaac has proven his ability over the last two seasons with Walsall and, at 24, has even further he can go in terms of his development," Bristol Rovers manager Matt Taylor told the club website.

“Isaac will bring even more energy and passion to our midfield and I am looking forward to working closely with him in the coming season and beyond.”

Hutchinson - who has the option of a fourth season in his deal at the Memorial Stadium - added: "I’ve had really good conversations with the manager and everyone at the club, and I’m delighted to join.

“I’ve always known Bristol Rovers is a big club. I’ve played at The Memorial Stadium before and the home fans always create an incredible atmosphere.

"Things like that, as well as the conversations I’ve had, have made it clear to me that the club is moving upwards."