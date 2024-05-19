Bristol Rhythm grab club’s first win, 3-1 over Port City FC

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Rhythm AFC notched a new milestone in its first-year journey in the NPSL on Saturday night. The club recorded its first-ever win, 3-1 over visiting Port City FC, in front of its home fans.

Joseph McMahon did the honors of scoring the squad’s first goal, tucking away a nice finish in the 13th minute to put the Rhythm ahead, 1-0. McMahon scored a pair of goals on the night in front of his parents, who made the trip all the way from England to show support.

Stooge Mbaakanyi, a Milligan University forward, rounded out the scoring in the 89th minute.

Bristol Rhythm AFC (1-0-1) will host Apotheos FC on Saturday, May 25.

