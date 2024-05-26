Bristol Rhythm conclude homestand with loss to Apotheos FC

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – An early flurry from visiting Apotheos FC pushed the club past Bristol Rhythm AFC on Saturday evening, 4-1.

Boland Lekeaka scored a pair for Apotheos, while Aaron Whitten and Miguel Gonzalez added one goal each. Adam Cooil scored the lone goal from Bristol in the 56th minute.

Bristol Rhythm AFC (1-0-2) hit the road next Saturday to face Appalachian FC at 7 p.m. ET.

