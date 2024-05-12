Bristol Rhythm AFC opens inaugural season in front of home crowd
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Saturday marked the long-awaited debut for the newest sports franchise in the Tri-Cities – Bristol Rhythm AFC. The club opened its first season as a member of the National Premier Soccer League (NPSL) at Gene Malcolm Stadium in Bristol.
Despite some pre-match rain showers, fans turned out in droves to take in the squad’s first match.
The Rhythm matched-up with Appalachian FC – a long-time club based in Boone, North Carolina.
The visitors scored first, as Niall Reid-Stephens blasted a shot from the top of the box – grazing the bottom of the crossbar before finding the netting in the 36th minute.
Appalachian would tack on two more goals in the second half to claim a 3-0 win.
Bristol Rhythm AFC will hit the road on Tuesday for a tilt with Alliance 865 in Knoxville, before returning home to host Port City FC next Saturday.
