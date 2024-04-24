Bristol recruit Barker, Doughty and Edwards

Bristol Bears have signed second-rower Steele Barker, hooker Tom Doughty and scrum-half Sam Edwards for the 2024-25 season.

Lock Barker, 23, joins from Championship side Cornish Pirates, where he has made 17 appearances in this campaign.

Doughty, 27, arrives from second-tier Doncaster Knights, having previously spent four years with west country rivals Bath where he played in 24 Premiership games.

Edwards, 21, signs from Leicester Tigers, where he has played four Premiership Rugby Cup games this season as well as enjoying a loan spell with Cambridge.

“Steele is a hungry second-row who is eager to learn and get better," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam. "He’s emerged as one of the standout forwards in the Championship with Cornish Pirates with a high ceiling of potential.

“Tom is a well-rounded hooker with Premiership experience from his time at Bath. He is a solid set-piece operator, with good skills on both sides of the ball, who has impressed in a good Doncaster Knights side in the Championship this season.

“Sam is a scrum-half with a lot of potential who has already featured in the Premiership during his young career. He has had a good season in the Championship with Cambridge and will be a positive addition to our scrum-half ranks.”