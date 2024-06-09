Bristol reach debut final against rivals Gloucester

Bristol Bears will face defending champions Gloucester-Hartpury in their first Premiership Women's Rugby final.

England Under-20s wing Reneeqa Bonner scored a stunning late try as Bristol became the first side in history to win an away semi-final with a surprise 29-21 comeback win over Saracens.

Three-time winners Sarries opened the scoring with a strike move finished off by Coreen Grant before McKinley Hunt’s powerful score stretched their lead.

Bristol's England hooker Lark Atkin-Davies scored the first of her three tries from a rolling maul before half-time and the visitors took control after the break.

Atkin-Davies crossed again from another maul and Courtney Keight scored in the corner to hand Bears the lead for the first time.

Bonner was sent to the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on, from which Saracens retook the lead, but the hosts lost Leanne Infante and Emma Taylor for 10 minutes themselves as Atkin-Davies completed her hat-trick and the returning Bonner's solo try booked Bristol's place in a debut final.

They will face their West Country rivals Gloucester-Hartpury, who will be targeting consecutive titles in the final at Sandy Park on 22 June.

Gloucester racked up a half century of points in a dominant 50-19 home win over Exeter Chiefs.

The hosts, who ended the regular season on top of the table, opened the scoring after three minutes as Lleucu George powered over from close range.

Hannah Jones stretched their lead out wide before George doubled her tally and Pip Hendy finished off a fine team move.

It was more of the same after the interval as Maud Muir added their fifth try but Exeter fired back with a consolation try through Rachel Johnson.

Gloucester were quickly back in the ascendancy as Sarah Beckett scored in the wide channel before a further two tries brought up the 50-point mark.