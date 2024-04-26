Bristol prop Thomas extends contract

Experienced loosehead prop Yann Thomas has agreed a new deal to stay with Bristol Bears next season.

The 34-year-old, who grew up in Bristol before joining Gloucester, has made over a century of appearances for the Bears since 2018.

Thomas spent nine years at Gloucester and also played in France for Rouen before moving back to his home city.

He said: “As a local boy who grew up just a stone’s throw from Ashton Gate, representing this great club is always a proud moment, so I’m pleased to have extended my stay here.

“It’s a young squad with bags of potential, playing an exciting brand of rugby and it’s my role to continue to be a leader in the group and set an example on and off the pitch.”

Bristol, who are fourth in the Premiership table after winning their last five games, travel to Leicester Tigers on Saturday.