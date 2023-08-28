Bristol-Plymouth football is ready to adapt and grow in 2023

RAYNHAM — Despite graduating 26 seniors, Bristol-Plymouth coach John Parris went into last season saying it wouldn't be a rebuilding year for the Craftsmen. To say he was right is an understatement.

Rather than regressing, B-P went from a 3-6 finish in 2021 to a 6-4 finish in 2022, falling just short of the Mayflower Athletic Conference Large title in a Thanksgiving Eve loss to Blue Hills. All six of their wins came in consecutive weeks, a stretch in which the Craftsmen outscored their opponents 175-69 while led largely by star senior running back and 2022 Taunton Daily Gazette Football Player of the Year Ryan Barnes.

B-P fell in their final three games of the season, with Barnes leaving the second-to-last game in the first quarter with a season-ending lower body injury that also put a wrap on his high school football career. Now, once again, the Craftsmen find themselves at a crossroads, but once again, Parris feels confident in his players' abilities to adapt and find new ways to succeed through their skillset.

"Our skill positions are our strong point this year," Parris said. "We have some great running backs. We have some new additions. We’ve picked up a little bit on team speed, so I think we’re going to be fine. You never replace a Ryan Barnes, but what you do do is you adapt your offense and use multiple weapons as opposed to that big weapon being in your arsenal."

Bristol-Plymouth quarterback Ryan Donovan makes a pass during a practice on Aug. 23, 2023.

One of the most crucial returning players for B-P is senior quarterback Ryan Donovan, back under center for the second season after throwing for over 600 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for over 560 yards and three touchdowns last fall. In the slot is senior receiver Brayden Alves while senior running back Jose Ruiz, who took over the primary back role last year following Barnes' injury, is expected to lead the way from the backfield.

Defensively, Josh Pierre looks poised to be an interception threat in the secondary while Thomas Thayer will lead the relatively young line on both offense and defense from the center position.

"My line is going to be young, but they’re impressive," Parris said. "I have good size. We’re coming along a little slower than I anticipated, but with that being said, that’s probably a good thing because we have to teach these young linemen what to do and how to do it."

In particular, Parris said that the skill positions are what he considers this squad's biggest strength, and he's especially been impressed with his underclassmen.

"In our skill positions, we have a lot of seniors, juniors and outstanding sophomores, so my freshman coaches did a fantastic job last year," Parris said. "We’re bringing some of those sophomores up and they’re opening my eyes."

Perhaps the biggest change for the Craftsmen this year is where they're playing. With construction going on on campus, B-P will play its home games at Taunton High School's Aleixo "Tiger" Stadium and in the meantime have been holding their practices behind the former South School in Raynham.

Bristol-Plymouth coach John Parris gives instructions to his linemen during a practice at the former South School in Raynham on Aug. 23, 2023.

"Taunton High and (athletic director Mark Ottavianelli) have been very gracious to us," Parris said. "We did it for them when they didn’t have their field, they do it for us now and it’s great to have that consistency in Taunton."

Parris also thanked the Town of Raynham for allowing them to use the field behind the South School to conduct their tryouts and practices, but is eager to get his team on a full gridiron.

Looking ahead to their MAC Large schedule, Parris knows the Craftsmen will have their hands full but feels confident in his players' abilities to fight for every down.

"The Mayflower League is going to be tough," Parris said. "A lot of these teams are a mirror of each other. I’ll look at a Tri-County, I’ll look at a Southeastern, I’ll look at a Blue Hills and go, ‘They’re just like us.’ The one thing I’ve never done is give a prediction, but what I will say is our goal is to try and stay in every game and I think this year we can go toe-to-toe with a lot of people."

2022 RECAP

After falling 20-8 to Old Colony in the season opener, a game which Parris called "a great test" for his team, the Craftsmen embarked on a six-game winning streak, downing Upper Cape Tech (22-8), Diman (34-18), South Shore Tech (36-6), St. John Paul II (21-6), Tri-County (28-14) and Southeastern (34-17). West Bridgewater snapped B-P's streak in Week 8 as the Wildcats outlasted the Craftsmen, 35-21.

B-P just missed out on the MIAA Division 5 tournament but earned the No. 1 seed in the MVADA Vocational Large tournament, where the Craftsmen met Southeastern for the second time in three weeks, but a season-ending injury to Barnes on B-P's opening drive put a dent in their offense and they fell to the Hawks 21-14 in a back-and-forth contest before just missing out on the MAC Large title with a 34-18 loss to Blue Hills in their annual Thanksgiving Eve showdown.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ryan Donovan, senior quarterback: "He’s big, he’s strong and he’s smart," Parris said.

Josh Pierre, senior cornerback: "He's outstanding," Parris said.

Jose Ruiz, senior running back: "Last year when (Barnes) went down, he picked it up and I’ve been very impressed with him," Parris said.

Tommy Thayer, senior center: "He’s kind of driving the bus (on the lines)," Parris said.

Brayden Alves, senior slot receiver

2023 SCHEDULE

Friday Sept. 8 at Old Colony, 7 p.m.

Friday Sept. 15 vs. Upper Cape Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday Sept. 22 vs. Mashpee, 7 p.m.

Friday Sept. 29 at South Shore Tech, 7 p.m.

Friday Oct. 6 at Diman, 7 p.m.

Friday Oct. 13 vs. West Bridgewater, 7 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 21 at Tri-County, 1 p.m.

Saturday Oct. 28 vs. Southeastern, 5 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 22 vs. Blue Hills, 5 p.m.

Italics denote a Mayflower Athletic Conference Large game

