Bristol-Plymouth football promotes longtime assistant to head coach

TAUNTON— A very familiar face is taking charge of the Bristol-Plymouth varsity football team.

Assistant coach Roger Saraiva has been selected as the next head coach of the Craftsmen, the fourth overall in the program's over 50 year history. He succeeds longtime coach John Parris, who himself was promoted from assistant to head coach in 2008, who retired last month following 17 season at the helm.

"With over 30 years of coaching experience and ties to the Taunton area we thought Roger was the ideal candidate to lead B-P football," Bristol-Plymouth athletic director Mark Lebeda said. "He knows the student-athletes, the B-P culture and has a deep passion for football."

Lebeda particularly cited Saraiva's familiarity with the players and the coaching style of Parris as enabling a "seemless transition" into the next era of Craftsmen football. It also continues the tradition of hiring from within the program, as both Parris and his predecessor, Mass. High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Bill Moan, served as assistants.

Bristol-Plymouth offensive coordinator Roger Saraiva gives instructions to his players during a practice on August 25, 2022.

Saraiva has served as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for B-P since 2016 after serving as the freshman head coach during two separate stints from 2006-2007 and 2014-2015. Outside of the Craftsmen, he also served as an assistant coach at Coyle-Cassidy (1993-2001), UMass Dartmouth (2002-2005), Durfee (2008-2009) and Case (2010).

"The football program has been growing and with the addition of a new school and new facilities over the next few years I can see our program getting larger and stronger and Roger is the right coach to lead the way," Lebeda said. "It was important for me to hire someone that was going to carry the tradition of B-P football forward and that has gained respect from the school and community."

The Craftsmen are coming off a 3-8 season with a roster that largely consisted of underclassmen who gained valuable varsity experience, which should only serve as an asset for Saraiva.

He is the second new football head coaching hire in the Greater Taunton area this spring, following Raynham resident and former Franklin coach Eian Bain taking charge of Bridgewater-Raynham in April.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Longtime B-P football assistant Roger Saraiva named next head coach