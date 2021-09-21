The NASCAR penalty report from last weekend’s racing at Bristol Motor Speedway includes five crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations.

CUP SERIES

Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Bugarewicz (No. 10 – Aric Almirola) and Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief James Small (No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr.) were each fined $10,000 after their respective cars were found with one lug nut not secure in post-race inspection.

XFINITY SERIES

JR Motorsports crew chief Jason Burdett (No. 7 – Justin Allgaier) and Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Dave Rogers (No. 18 – Daniel Hemric) were each fined $5,000 after their respective cars were found with one lug nut not secure in post-race inspection.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

ThorSport Racing crew chief Junior Joiner (No. 88 – Matt Crafton) was fined $2,500 after his team’s truck was found with one lug nut not secure in post-race inspection.

Read More About NASCAR

Early odds list Kyle Larson as PointsBet favorite for Las Vegas Roush Fenway Racing signs new sponsor through 2023 NASCAR Power Rankings: Denny Hamlin holds on to No. 1 spot

Bristol penalty report – Cup, Xfinity, Truck originally appeared on NBCSports.com