Bristol Motor Speedway revamps ticket pricing structure, loyalty program

Bristol Motor Speedway has announced a new ticket pricing structure and a revamped fan loyalty program for its 2018 racing season.

The half-mile track hosts two NASCAR race weekends this season. The first from April 13-15 and then Aug. 15-18.

Entry level ticket pricing was not reduced.

The track is also introducing a Business Acceleration Club aimed at small businesses.

Here are the details.

For All NASCAR Fans:

• Bristol Motor Speedway restructured more than 65 percent of ticket prices within The Last Great Colosseum. The new Speedway pricing structure now features 13 single-day and weekend price points to fit a wide variety of budgets. (In 2017, there were six price points.)

• The new 2018 Speedway pricing structure (introduced in Oct. 2017) features 13 single-day and weekend price points, up from six price points in 2017. Single day tickets start at just $60 for the Food City 500 on Sunday, April 15 and $70 for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday, Aug. 18. Fans who purchase tickets prior to the respective race month (April 1 and Aug. 1) will save $10 per ticket across the entire venue.

• Fans purchasing tickets prior to race month (April 1 and Aug. 1) will save $10 per ticket across the entire venue.

• The best value and lowest price is the BMS season ticket starting at $149.

• Season Ticket includes both Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races, both NASCAR XFINITY Series races and a free ticket to Bush’s Beans Pole Day in April

• Kids, 12 and under, Season Tickets are $20

For Loyal BMS Guests

• The Speedway’s all-new Bristol REWARDS program replaces, expands and enhances the former iBelong season ticket holder program. Bristol REWARDS is a new tiered incentives program that recognizes loyal guests with varying levels of benefits

• Members of the BMS iBelong program have been automatically enrolled in the new Bristol REWARDS and will receive the same great benefits as always, while 2017 weekend and single-day ticket holders who meet the minimum requirements have also been enrolled

• Guests can use their Bristol REWARDS to obtain pit and drivers meeting passes, invitations to member-only events, special add-on events, savings on concessions, rewards at Food City and much more

For Small Businesses:

• Bristol Motor Speedway is introducing a new Business Acceleration Club – affordable, suite-level amenities, expanded access at one of the nation’s premier sporting complexes, along with an exclusive, private golf package for four at The Virginian, a Bristol-based private community and club that features a Tom Fazio-designed course and participation in select Bristol-based Seat Time Racing School events.