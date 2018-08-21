Bristol Motor Speedway issues statement on fan confronting Kyle Busch (video)

Bristol Motor Speedway issued a statement Monday in regards to a fan confronting Kyle Busch after Saturday night’s race.

The track stated:

“Our security team has investigated a post-race incident where a guest repeatedly confronted Kyle Busch verbally and physically while he was signing autographs for fans. As Busch then prepared to leave in his golf cart, the individual struck the driver across the chest, and at that time, Busch confronted the individual. The two were separated quickly and a uniformed officer pulled the individual to the side, allowing Busch to depart.”

A NASCAR spokesperson told NBC Sports that the sanctioning body was aware of the incident and discussed it with police.