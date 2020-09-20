Bristol: Kevin Harvick scores 9th 2020 victory

Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile concrete oval track was the venue for all three NASCAR events this past week. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers competed in the final NCS Playoffs Round of 16 at the ‘Last Great Colosseum’. This cut the field down to the top 12 drivers advancing to the NCS Round of 12. The XFINITY Series closed out the “regular” season at Bristol which set the NXS Round of 12. After ending their regular season at Richmond (Sept. 10), the Gander Trucks completed in the first race of the GOT Playoffs Round of 10 this past Thursday night. All three series return to action Sept. 25-27 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)
Sat, Sep 19, Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Bristol Motor Speedway - 500 laps.
- Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) started from the pole for Saturday night’s event. His teammate, Joey Logano (#22 Mustang), shared the front row in the P2 spot. #19 Martin Truex Jr., #4 Kevin Harvick, #3 Austin Dillon, #9 Chase Elliott, #11 Denny Hamlin, #88 Alex Bowman, #18 Kyle Busch, and #10 Aric Almirola, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set based on race finishes, points standing and fastest race laps. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were forced to drop to the rear before the start of the race due to multiple failures during pre-race inspections of the #11 and #18 Toyotas.
- Kevin Harvick (#4 Ford Mustang) scored his 58th victory in 711 NCS races. This is his single season career-best 9th victory and 24th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 3rd victory and 20th top-10 finish in 40 races at Bristol. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 19th top-10 finish in 31 Bristol races and his 16th top-10 finish in 2020. Erik Jones (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 finish in eight races at Bristol. Polesitter Brad Keselowski led 82 laps and finished 34th. Tyler Reddick (4th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings by 19 points over Denny Hamlin (finished 21st). Next on the NCS schedule: Sun, Sep 27, South Point 400 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 267 laps.
CUP Playoffs Round of 12 (Reseeded order based on regular season wins, points, etc.)
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Denny Hamlin
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Joey Logano
5. Chase Elliott
6. Martin Truex Jr.
7. Alex Bowman
8. Austin Dillon
------------------------
After the next three races (Las Vegas, Talladega and the Charlotte ROVAL), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS Playoffs Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway on October 18.
------------------------
9. Aric Almirola
10. Kyle Busch
11. Clint Bowyer
12. Kurt Busch
NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)
Fri, Sep 18, Food City 300 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 300 laps.
- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) started on the pole for Friday night’s event. Ross Chastain (#10 Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #9 Noah Gragson, #22 Austin Cindric, #11 Justin Haley, #20 Harrison Burton, #8 Jeb Burton, #19 Brandon Jones, #1 Michael Annett and #98 Chase Briscoe, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set based on race finishes, points standing and fastest race laps.
- Chase Briscoe (#98 Ford Mustang) scored his 9th victory in 76 NXS races. This is his 7th victory and 18th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in six races at Bristol. Ross Chastain (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in 11 Bristol races and his 23rd top-10 finish in 2020. Austin Cindric (3rd) earned his 3rd top-10 finish in six races at Bristol. Polesitter Justin Allgaier led a race-high 126 laps and finished 5th. Harrison Burton (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Brandon Brown finished 12th and clinched the 12th and final spot in the NXS 2020 Playoffs. Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Sep 26, Alsco 300 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 200 laps.
NXS Playoffs Round of 12 (Reseeded order based on regular season wins, points, etc.)
1. Chase Briscoe
2. Austin Cindric
3. Justin Allgaier
4. Noah Gragson
5. Brandon Jones
6. Justin Haley
7. Harrison Burton
8. Ross Chastain
------------------------
- After the next three races (Las Vegas, Talladega and the Charlotte ROVAL), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway on October 17.
------------------------
9. Ryan Sieg
10. Michael Annett
11. Riley Herbst
12. Brandon Brown
NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (GOT)
Thu, Sep 17, UNOH 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps.
- Grant Enfinger (#98 Ford F-150) started from the pole for Thursday night’s event. Brett Moffitt (#23 Chevrolet Silverado) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #99 Ben Rhodes, #88 Matt Crafton, #16 Austin Hill, #21 Zane Smith, #26 Tyler Ankrum, #2 Sheldon Creed, #51 Chandler Smith and #18 Christian Eckes, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup.
- ARCA Menard Series regular Sam Mayer scored his 1st victory in seven GOT races. This is his 2nd top-10 GOT finish in 2020. It is his 1st top-10 finish in two truck races at Bristol. Mayer becomes the second youngest winner in Gander Trucks history at the age of 17 years, 2 months, 22 days (behind Cole Custer - 16 years, 7 months, 28 days on 9/20/14). As you will note below in the “Feeder Series”, Mayer hopped into his ARCA Menards Series #21 Chevy about a half hour after celebrating the truck win in victory lane and, after leading the most laps, won the Bush’s Beans 200 as well. Back to the trucks: Brett Moffitt (2nd) posted his 3rd top-10 finish in four Bristol races and his 12th top-10 finish in 2020. Tanner Gray (3rd), who was making his series debut at Bristol, was the highest finishing ROTY. Polesitter Grant Enfinger finished 7th. Brett Moffitt leads the point standings by 8 points over Sheldon Creed (finished 11th). Next up for the GOT: Fri, Sep 25, World of Westgate 200 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 134 laps.
GOT Playoffs Round of 10 (G/L):
1. Brett Moffitt +4
2. Sheldon Creed -1
3. Zane Smith -1
4. Grant Enfinger
5. Tyler Ankrum +5
6. Matt Crafton +1
7. Ben Rhodes -1
8. Austin Hill -5
------------------------
- After the next 2 races (Las Vegas and Talladega), the bottom 2 will not advance to the GOT Playoffs Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway on October 16.
------------------------
9. Christian Eckes -1
10. Todd Gilliland -1
NASCAR Feeder Series
ARCA Menards Series:
Race 1: Thu, Sep 17, Bush’s Beans 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps. (COMBO)
Winner: Sam Mayer - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Michael Self
Race 2: Sat, Sep 19, Toyota 200 - Winchester Speedway - 200 laps.
Winner: Ty Gibbs - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Michael Self
Next: Sat, Sep 26, Sioux Chief PowerPEX 200 - Memphis Int’l Raceway - 134 laps.
ARCA Menards East: Thu, Sep 17, Bush’s Beans 200 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 200 laps. (COMBO)
Winner: Sam Mayer - P1: Ty Gibbs - Points Leader: Sam Mayer
Season finale: Sat, Oct 10, Pensacola 200 - Five Flags Speedway
ARCA Menards West: Sat, Aug 22, ENEOS 150 - Colorado National Speedway - 150 laps (+3 OT).
Winner: Jesse Love - P1: Jesse Love - Points Leader: Jesse Love
Next: Sat, Sep 26, General Tire 150 - Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Whelen Modified Tour: Sat, Sep 12, Musket 200 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 200 laps.
Winner: Bobby Santos III - P1: Andy Seuss - Points Leader: Justin Bonsignore
Next: Sat, Sep 26, NAPA Auto Parts 150 - Stafford Motor Speedway - 150 laps.
Pinty's Series:
2020 Pinty’s FanCave Challenge Champion (replaced Pinty’s Championship): Jason Hathaway
Next: 2021 season opener not yet announced.
Peak Mexico Series: Fri/Sat, Sep 11-12, DoubleHeader at Autodrome Miguel E Abed, Puebla
Race 1 Winner: Ruben Garcia Jr.
Race 2 Winner: Abraham Calderon - Points Leader: Ruben Rovelo
Next: Sat, Oct 3, at The Autodromo de Queretaro, Mexico
Track Details
Autodromo del Ecocentro de la Union Ganadera - 0.79-mile oval - Queretaro, Mexico
Autodromo Miguel E. Abed - 1.25-mile oval - Puebla, Mexico
Bristol Motor Speedway - 0.533-mile concrete oval - Bristol, Tennessee
Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL - 2.28 mile, 17 turn road course - Concord, NC
Colorado National Speedway - 0.375-mile oval - Dacono, Colorado
Five Flags Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Pensacola, Florida
Kansas Speedway - 1.5-mile oval - Kansas City, Kansas
Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 1.5-mile tri-oval - Las Vegas, Nevada
Las Vegas Motor Speedway (The Bullring) - 3/8-mile paved oval - Las Vegas, Nevada
Memphis International Raceway - 0.75-mile tri-oval - Millington, Tennessee
New Hampshire Motor Speedway - 1.058-mile oval - Loudon, New Hampshire
Stafford Motor Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Stafford Springs, Connecticut
Talladega Superspeedway - 2.66-mile tri-oval - Talladega, Alabama
Winchester Speedway - 0.5-mile oval - Winchester, Indiana