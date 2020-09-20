Bristol: Kevin Harvick scores 9th 2020 victory

Tennessee’s Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile concrete oval track was the venue for all three NASCAR events this past week. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers competed in the final NCS Playoffs Round of 16 at the ‘Last Great Colosseum’. This cut the field down to the top 12 drivers advancing to the NCS Round of 12. The XFINITY Series closed out the “regular” season at Bristol which set the NXS Round of 12. After ending their regular season at Richmond (Sept. 10), the Gander Trucks completed in the first race of the GOT Playoffs Round of 10 this past Thursday night. All three series return to action Sept. 25-27 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series (NCS)

Sat, Sep 19, Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Bristol Motor Speedway - 500 laps.

- Brad Keselowski (#2 Ford Mustang) started from the pole for Saturday night’s event. His teammate, Joey Logano (#22 Mustang), shared the front row in the P2 spot. #19 Martin Truex Jr., #4 Kevin Harvick, #3 Austin Dillon, #9 Chase Elliott, #11 Denny Hamlin, #88 Alex Bowman, #18 Kyle Busch, and #10 Aric Almirola, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set based on race finishes, points standing and fastest race laps. Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were forced to drop to the rear before the start of the race due to multiple failures during pre-race inspections of the #11 and #18 Toyotas.

- Kevin Harvick (#4 Ford Mustang) scored his 58th victory in 711 NCS races. This is his single season career-best 9th victory and 24th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 3rd victory and 20th top-10 finish in 40 races at Bristol. Kyle Busch (2nd) posted his 19th top-10 finish in 31 Bristol races and his 16th top-10 finish in 2020. Erik Jones (3rd) earned his 4th top-10 finish in eight races at Bristol. Polesitter Brad Keselowski led 82 laps and finished 34th. Tyler Reddick (4th) was the highest finishing Sunoco Rookie of the Year (ROTY) contender. Kevin Harvick leads the point standings by 19 points over Denny Hamlin (finished 21st). Next on the NCS schedule: Sun, Sep 27, South Point 400 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 267 laps.

CUP Playoffs Round of 12 (Reseeded order based on regular season wins, points, etc.)

1. Kevin Harvick

2. Denny Hamlin

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Joey Logano

5. Chase Elliott

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Alex Bowman

8. Austin Dillon

------------------------

After the next three races (Las Vegas, Talladega and the Charlotte ROVAL), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NCS Playoffs Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway on October 18.

------------------------

9. Aric Almirola

10. Kyle Busch

11. Clint Bowyer

12. Kurt Busch

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Fri, Sep 18, Food City 300 - Bristol Motor Speedway - 300 laps.

- Justin Allgaier (#7 Chevrolet Camaro) started on the pole for Friday night’s event. Ross Chastain (#10 Camaro) shared the front row in the P2 spot. #9 Noah Gragson, #22 Austin Cindric, #11 Justin Haley, #20 Harrison Burton, #8 Jeb Burton, #19 Brandon Jones, #1 Michael Annett and #98 Chase Briscoe, respectively formed the rest of the top-10 in the lineup. The field was set based on race finishes, points standing and fastest race laps.

- Chase Briscoe (#98 Ford Mustang) scored his 9th victory in 76 NXS races. This is his 7th victory and 18th top-10 finish in 2020. It is his 1st victory and 4th top-10 finish in six races at Bristol. Ross Chastain (2nd) posted his 2nd top-10 finish in 11 Bristol races and his 23rd top-10 finish in 2020. Austin Cindric (3rd) earned his 3rd top-10 finish in six races at Bristol. Polesitter Justin Allgaier led a race-high 126 laps and finished 5th. Harrison Burton (4th) was the highest finishing ROTY. Brandon Brown finished 12th and clinched the 12th and final spot in the NXS 2020 Playoffs. Next on the NXS schedule: Sat, Sep 26, Alsco 300 - Las Vegas Motor Speedway - 200 laps.

NXS Playoffs Round of 12 (Reseeded order based on regular season wins, points, etc.)

1. Chase Briscoe

2. Austin Cindric

3. Justin Allgaier

4. Noah Gragson

5. Brandon Jones

6. Justin Haley

7. Harrison Burton

8. Ross Chastain

------------------------

- After the next three races (Las Vegas, Talladega and the Charlotte ROVAL), the bottom 4 will not advance to the NXS Playoffs Round of 8 at Kansas Speedway on October 17.

------------------------

9. Ryan Sieg

10. Michael Annett

11. Riley Herbst

12. Brandon Brown