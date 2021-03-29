Bristol dirt weekend set to return for 2022 NASCAR season

NASCAR’s debut on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track layout won’t be a one-off.

Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced that its spring NASCAR weekend in 2022 will be held on the dirt. The announcement was made during Monday’s Food City Dirt Race, the NASCAR Cup Series’ first event on a dirt track since 1970.

A limited amount of tickets for both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this weekend sold out, with capacity capped to allow for social distancing under COVID-19 protocols. Bristol also announced that tickets for the 2022 Food City Dirt Race were on sale now, with an exact date to be established later.

“There has been so much buzz and excitement around the inaugural Food City Dirt Race weekend that with NASCAR’s blessing, we are thrilled to announce that we will be bringing back dirt in 2022 as part of the NASCAR Cup Series spring schedule,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. “The dirt experience is unlike any other for NASCAR fans and could become a must-see event every season.”

NASCAR has held two Cup Series races annually at Bristol since the Tennessee track opened in 1961.