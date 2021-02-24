Bristol dirt weekend to feature heat races, Friday practices

Bristol Motor Speedway will hold heat races Saturday and practices Friday as part of its NASCAR dirt-race weekend, the track announced Wednesday. On March 27, both the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will conduct four, 15-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup for each main race. On March 26, both series will hit the track for practice sessions that fans can buy tickets to attend.

The Bush‘s Beans Qualifying heat races for Sunday‘s Food City Dirt Race in the Cup Series will be held that Saturday at 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. ET. The heat races for Saturday’s Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt for the Camping World Truck Series will be held at 4:30, 4:45, 5 and 5:15 p.m. ET. The Truck race is scheduled for later Saturday at 8 p.m. ET (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), and a limited amount of tickets are still available.

NASCAR will announce more details on the format at a later date.

Friday‘s Bush’s Beans practice sessions will feature both series in action and a limited number of tickets available for $15 each in the socially distanced grandstand. The Cup Series cars will be on the track at 4:05 p.m. ET and 6:35 p.m. The Truck Series will take centerstage at 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.

Friday’s practices and Saturday’s qualifying heat races will all lead up to Sunday‘s running of the Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). It‘ll mark the first time the Cup Series has run on dirt since September of 1970.

