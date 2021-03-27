Bristol Dirt Track May Necessitate NASCAR Rules Change

Matt Weaver
·5 min read
Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton - Getty Images
Photo credit: Jared C. Tilton - Getty Images

From Autoweek

After final practice for the first NASCAR Cup Series race on dirt in 51 years, a group of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers huddled together in Turn 4 for an informal debrief session.

Following two Truck Series and Cup Series practice sessions that spanned four hours, right side tires began to blister and cord due to the track slicking off the top. That essentially created a track that raced like slick pavement during the summer.

More challenging is that the track developed numerous ruts and divots during the second practice sessions.

Photo credit: Chris Graythen - Getty Images
Photo credit: Chris Graythen - Getty Images

So, what was the topic of conversation as Hamlin and his teammates peppered dirt ace Christopher Bell with questions?

"We were just looking at the racetrack and (looking at) the different colors, the ruts in it, and what was tearing up the tires," Hamlin said. "For me personally, I was picking Christopher's brain on what was tearing up the tires so I could kind of try to avoid it."

The temporary dirt that covers Bristol Motor Speedway all came from a 30-mile radius of the speedway. It’s a local red clay called ‘Bluff City Clay’ that has a considerable amount of sand mixed in. That makes it more abrasive than clay found in the Midwest.

Additionally, 250 laps on Sunday will mark the longest dirt race in the history of the discipline across any division with no time between segments dedicated to reworking the surface.

In a traditional dirt racing event, 30 minutes to an hour is reserved for adding moisture and taking a tiller to dig up the top layer of clay, before flatting it back out in advance for the next series of races. That creates a tacky racetrack that encourages multiple lanes of racing.

Due to television limitations and expectations, the track will only be prepared before the heat races that set the starting lineup on Saturday night, before the Truck Series race that follows it, and again overnight before the 250-lap Cup Series main event on Sunday afternoon.

Complicating matters is that the weekend forecast includes several passing storms on both Saturday and Sunday -- making it more challenging to come up for a game plan for either the sanctioning body or race teams.

Speedway officials will have to wait before a storm passes before reworking the surface.

Regardless of how track preparation goes, NASCAR Cup Series cars weigh 3,400 lb. and produce 750 horsepower with the attached tapered spacer. That is the reason for the immediate dry slick and why the track will begin to take rubber and generate right side cording.

It also created a predominant single-groove track around the bottom -- similar to classic Bristol Motor Speedway before its 2007 reconfiguration.

That’s especially true for the Cup on Sunday afternoon race compared to the Truck Series race on Saturday night, since a day race dries the track out quicker than its nighttime counterpart.

Chase Briscoe hopes that any track reworking process emphasizes creating a second grove up top.

"I feel like if they would just go out there and till the top three quarters of the racetrack, and really water it and pack it in, we'd be running up there instead of running on the bottom," Briscoe said.

"So, it just comes down to track prep. That's the key ingredient in dirt racing. You can really control which lane is faster … so hopefully they can do something track prep wise. Obviously, the more moisture there is, the better the tires will last as well."

The most likely solution is NASCAR granting teams another caution and set of tires.

As it stands, the Food City Dirt Race was scheduled for three stages, with breaks coming on laps 75 and 150, with a 100-lap final stage. However, numerous teams were cording their tires after 20 laps in final practice, and do not feel like they could make it 100 laps on the final stage.

There are no pit crews on hand this weekend and teams are only allowed to change tires during the stage breaks or if they receive approval from NASCAR after damage or a flat.

Crew chief for William Byron and the Hendrick Motorsports No. 24 team, Rudy Fugle, endorsed the idea of a fourth stage break.

"I think we need the tires," Fugle said. "Without the pit crews here, we need the caution to break it up and make it even.

"A lot of different things can go into that, but I just think 100 laps is stretching it right now. Unfortunately, that's the way this track is right now. It could get better or it could get worse too."

Briscoe seconded the idea.

"I think we probably need to do something," Briscoe said. "Our car, 20 laps and we're already showing cords. They're just in a tough box because there’s no pit crew here, so if something happens under green, you're in a tough situation.

"Me, personally, I would like to see something halfway through the final stage, cut that stage in half, and I think it would be better for the teams. You see in Sprint Car racing where guys are running on a rubbered down track and blowing tire after tire and you don't want to see that here. Splitting it down the middle wouldn't be a terrible thing."

Hamlin believes an extra stage and an additional set of tires is the most likely outcome but would prefer a tire management race where drivers have to manage their tires over the final 100 laps.

"I would be surprised if they don't make a change to the rules, giving us another set of tires and a caution," Hamlin said. "But if they don't, it's the same for all of us. You just have to do it better than everyone else.

"Selfishly, I would prefer a tire management race because I like saving my stuff, so I'd say leave it as is, but I doubt that will happen."

That’s a sentiment that was shared by JTG-Daugherty Racing driver Ryan Preece, too.

Recommended Stories

  • Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday

    NASCAR's hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until Monday. Torrential rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway and created a rut for NASCAR far deeper than anything the Cup Series drivers encountered on the track. NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol's converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess.

  • What a Mess: NASCAR worried about first Bristol dirt race

    NASCAR feverishly tried to save its ballyhooed first Cup Series dirt race since 1970 from turning into a total disaster, the likes not seen since the 2008 tire debacle at Indianapolis made for one of the worst events in the sport's history. The Cup Series is slated to race Sunday at Bristol Motor Speedway, where 2,300 truckloads of red Tennessee clay have filled the famed bullring for an experimental — some might say gimmicky — stab at grassroots racing. Yes, drivers had a blast playing in the dirt, some for the first time since they were kids.

  • Cup, Truck Series races on Bristol dirt moved to Monday

    Due to flooding and safety concerns, Sunday's races for both the NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series have been moved to Monday.

  • NASCAR dirt race at Bristol postponed due to rainy weather, flash flooding

    Bristol Motor Speedway was too muddy to race yesterday. With flooding in the area today, the outlook isn’t good for NASCAR this weekend.

  • 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition, VIN 001, Auctioned for More Than $1 Million

    Profits go to wilderness charities. Two other Fords, the Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake CSX 3015 and Mustang Mach 1 VIN 001, also brought big money for charity.

  • Bristol Dirt Postponed, So What Now?

    A weekend of rain has given the industry a lot of time to think about how to make this a better show.

  • Here's When the Last Episode of 'NCIS: New Orleans' Will Air

    "NCIS" fans won't be happy about this...

  • Clint Bowyer: NASCAR Food City dirt race extreme weather conditions will be 'insane'

    Former NASCAR driver and Fox analyst Clint Bowyer discusses the difficulties of dirt-track racing.

  • Barn Find Hunter Uncovers Rare 1969 Trans Am 400 In Alaska

    A collection of old school muscle is uncovered in Alaska, and the highlight is the F-Body hiding under a car cover...

  • Arkansas nabs first top-100 commit of Pittman era, Michigan DB Myles Rowser

    Just a few hours removed from advancing to the Elite 8 in men's hoops, the Razorbacks got another big win on Sunday morning in the form of a commitment from 4-star safety Myles Rowser. The Michigan native chose to call the Hogs over the other programs in his top 4–Kentucky, Michigan State and Alabama. Rowser, at No. 86 in the Rivals100 rankings, is now Sam Pittman's highest ranked commit since he came to the Hill.

  • Spin cycle: Drivers loop it around in practice sessions on Bristol dirt

    Enjoy a compilation of spins in the NASCAR Cup Series and Camping World Truck Series during practice sessions on the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt.

  • Daniel Cormier: Francis Ngannou should ‘blitz’ Stipe Miocic for best chance to win at UFC 260

    Daniel Cormier breaks down the championship rematch between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou at UFC 260.

  • North Korea accuses U.N. Security Council of 'double standard' over missile tests

    North Korea said on Monday that the U.N. Security Council showed a double standard as its sanctions committee criticised the country's recent missile test as a violation of U.N. resolutions. North Korea launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile last week, prompting Washington to request a gathering of the U.N. Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions committee.

  • Report: Thunder waive Austin Rivers, who is expected to sign with Bucks

    The OKC Thunder have waived Austin Rivers and the Milwaukee Bucks are expected to sign him, according to Shams Charania.

  • UFC 260 highlights & recap: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

    Watch the UFC 260 highlights and recap from the championship main event between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou from Saturday's event at The Apex in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Video: Jake Paul and Ben Askren get physical at Fight Club face-off UFC 260 highlights – Francis Ngannou KOs Stipe Miocic

  • UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes

    UFC president Dana White called it "one of the fastest sell outs in UFC history." He was referring to a historical event, in which the promotion will welcome a full house of fans back to live fights, as UFC 261 sold out in minutes. At Thursday's UFC 260 press conference in Las Vegas, White foresaw the sellout coming. "I'm willing to go everywhere that they're willing to sell out. We had the pre-sale (for UFC 261) ... we broke the arena record already. I expect this thing to go on sale (Friday) and sell out in seconds." He wasn't far off, as VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., will welcome UFC 261 and fans to a house full of 15,000 seats. Not socially distanced. Not spaced out somehow. Simply, a packed house. The only notice on the Ticketmaster website was a warning that in purchasing tickets, fans accept the responsibility and risk of potentially being exposed to COVID-19 at the arena, agreeing not to hold the UFC or the arena liable if they contract the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. "Everybody is talking about they're first, they're first; they're not first; we are first," White continued on Thursday. "Nobody is going to do it like we're going to do it. They're talking outdoor arenas, most of them probably won't sell out, social distancing, all that stuff. We're selling out an arena; packed; record breaking. I'm excited. I'm gonna go everywhere that people want to do that." UFC 261 is slated to feature three title fights. The bill is topped by UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman putting his belt on the line against Jorge Masvidal in a main event rematch. The co-main event pits women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko against Jessica Andrade. The third title fight will see UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defend her belt against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. Miesha Tate returning to UFC in July for Marion Reneau’s retirement fight https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1375473783335645190

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • For underrated Stipe Miocic, it’s all about winning and paying the bills

    Miocic isn't trying to scare any fans away, but if you’re not enamored with him for any reason, he’s not about to try to win you over.

  • 2021 My Guys: Pianow's most common fantasy baseball draft targets

    Scott Pianowski reveals the players he's ended up with on more of fantasy baseball teams than anyone else.

  • NBA trade deadline tracker: Victor Oladipo to Heat; Kyle Lowry staying with Raptors

    The NBA trade deadline had a flurry of moves, including Victor Oladipo reportedly headed to the Miami Heat and Aaron Gordon to the Denver Nuggets.