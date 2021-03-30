Bristol dirt race winners and losers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Dustin Long
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the winners and losers from Monday’s Cup dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway, the series’ first dirt event since 1970:

WINNERS

Joey Logano He’ll forever be known as the inaugural winner of the Bristol Cup dirt race. He did it by holding off Denny Hamlin on an overtime restart and pulling away for his first win of the season. Logano will have the chance to win this event again next year.

Fans who like variety — Joey Logano’s win marked the seventh different driver to win a Cup race to open the season. That last happened in 2014.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Runner-up finish is his best result since placing second at Talladega in June 2020.

Denny HamlinWhile his bid to win on the overtime restart failed, his third-place finish marks his sixth top 10 in the first seven races. No one else matches that in Cup this season.

Daniel SuarezWith virtually no dirt experience, Suarez ran near the front a good part of the race, came close to winning the second stage, and went on to finish fourth to give Trackhouse Racing its best result.

Martin Truex Jr. Won the Camping World Truck Series race Monday to become the 36th driver in NASCAR history to win at least one race in Cup, Xfinity and Truck. Asked afterward if he would run more Truck races since he won, Truex said: “You know, honestly, now that I won, probably not. I was hoping to run at least one Truck race this year, and I was really, really wanting to check the box of getting a Truck win because that’s the last NASCAR series that I needed to win at. … That was on my bucket list kind of for the year. Now that it’s out of the way, I don’t know if I’ll run anymore. … It would be fun to run another one or two if the schedule allows.”

LOSERS

Christopher Bell A mistake on a restart caused him to spin and then he was hit by Kyle Larson and Ross Chastain, ending his race less than a quarter of the way through the event. Bell placed 34th.

Kyle Larson — One the pre-race favorites. His car was damaged from the incident with Christopher Bell and he lost multiple laps for repairs. He later suffered more damage during the race and finished 29th.

Aric AlmirolaSpun after contact and ended up in the middle of the track. He was slammed into by three cars, ending his race. Almirola finished 36th, making the fourth time in seven races this season that he has placed 30th or worse.

Read more about NASCAR

Long: When things don’t go bump in the night at Bristol Daniel Suarez fast again, gets the result on dirt at Bristol What drivers said after Bristol Cup dirt race

Bristol dirt race winners and losers originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Long: When things don’t go bump in the night at Bristol

    Denny Hamlin could have tried to bump Joey Logano from the lead to win the Bristol Cup dirt race, but he chose a different strategy.

  • Joey Logano scores win in inaugural Bristol Cup dirt race

    Joey Logano becomes the seventh different winner to open the Cup season.

  • Bristol dirt weekend set to return for 2022 NASCAR season

    NASCAR’s debut on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt-track layout won’t be a one-off. Track owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced that its spring NASCAR weekend in 2022 will be held on the dirt. The announcement was made during Monday’s Food City Dirt Race, the NASCAR Cup Series’ first event on a dirt track since 1970. RELATED: Full […]

  • Bristol Truck dirt results, driver points

    Here is how the field finished behind winner Martin Truex Jr. in the Camping World dirt Truck Series race at Bristol.

  • Logano takes the checkered flag in a haze of Bristol dirt

    Somewhere under the thick red haze floating over Bristol Motor Speedway, Joey Logano took the checkered flag for NASCAR's first Cup Series race at a dirt track in 50 years. Logano got a jump on Denny Hamlin on the overtime restart to earn his third career victory at Bristol.

  • NASCAR Cup cars to run on dirt again at Bristol in 2022

    NASCAR and Bristol Motor Speedway announced Monday that the 2022 Cup spring weekend event will be on dirt.

  • NASCAR: Rain forces postponement of Bristol dirt races to Monday

    Hard rain over the weekend made preparing the dirt surface for races on Sunday impossible.

  • Texas slows Maryland, gets to Elite Eight with 64-61 win

    Texas put the brakes on Maryland's high-octane offense and the Longhorns are rolling into the Elite Eight as the lowest seed still alive in the women's NCAA Tournament. Charli Collier scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 6 seed Texas used a grinding, hustling defensive effort to shut down the nation's highest scoring offense for a 64-61 win Sunday night in the Sweet 16. Texas was down 9-0 in the opening minutes before regrouping and smothering a Terrapins attack that had topped 100 point seven times this season and averaged 99 in its first two tournament games.

  • Joey Logano savors historic win in NASCAR Cup Series' return to dirt at Bristol

    Joey Logano made history Monday afternoon. Leading the final 61 laps in the face of a determined charge by Denny Hamlin, Logano won the rain-delayed Food City Dirt Race in overtime at Bristol Motor Speedway, the first dirt-track race for the NASCAR Cup Series since 1970. But there won‘t be that long a gap in […]

  • O’Donnell gives nod to fans, says NASCAR learned a lot at Bristol

    NASCAR Executive Vice President and Chief Racing Development Officer Steve O'Donnell saluted the fans for sticking around at Bristol Motor Speedway and added that NASCAR learned a lot running its first Cup Series dirt race in 51 years.

  • Logano: ‘Bristol on dirt! This is incredible!’

    Joey Logano takes the win at Bristol's dirt track, making history as the first NASCAR Cup Series driver to win on dirt in 51 years.

  • Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup's return to Dirt

    Wrap-up of NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series races at the Bristol Motor Speedway which was converted from a concrete oval to a dirt oval. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Ford Issues Stop Sale of its Electric Vehicle Home Charging Equipment

    Ford stopped the sale of its at-home charging equipment back in February, as first reported by Automotive News. It’s unclear when it’ll be available again.

  • Hamlin after Bristol Dirt Race third-place finish: ‘Thought I had a shot there’

    Denny Hamlin talks through the final laps of the Bristol Dirt Race and finishing third to Joey Logano at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Obscure rule surfaces on consecutive holes in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play semifinals

    A quirky match play rule surfaced on consecutive holes at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play when Scottie Scheffler found the water twice.

  • Nos. 4 and 88 crews tussle in garage at Bristol

    The No. 88 crew of Matt Crafton and No. 4 crew of John Hunter Nemechek have words in the Bristol garage after the drivers were involved in a mid-race incident.

  • 'Deleting messages' allegation against Deshaun Watson is a cutthroat way to win the narrative

    When it comes to legal matters, the best narrative wins, and right now Tony Buzbee is winning it vs. Deshaun Watson.

  • UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs: Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou 2

    The UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs took place on Friday at The Apex in Las Vegas, following the fighters having stepped on the scale to make their bouts official. UFC 260 weigh-in face-offs (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) The UFC 260 main event features UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic putting his belt on the line in a rematch with no. 1 contender Francis Ngannou. The co-main event has former welterweight titleholder Tyron Woodley trying to get back on track, as he squares off with rising contender Vicente Luque. UFC 261 sold out 15,000 seats in minutes UFC 260 weigh-in results: Miocic vs. Ngannou 2 UFC 260 Main Card (10 p.m. ET on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View) Main Event - Heavyweight Bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs Francis Ngannou (263)Co-Main Event - Welterweight Bout: Tyron Woodley (171) vs Vicente Luque (170.5)Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs Thomas Almeida (136)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Gillian Robertson (125.5) vs Miranda Maverick (126)Lightweight Bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs Khama Worthy (155.5) UFC 260 Prelims (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes) Light Heavyweight Bout: Alonzo Menifield (205) vs Fabio Cherant (206.5)*Welterweight Bout: Jared Gooden (171)* vs Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)Light Heavyweight Bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)Featherweight Bout: Shane Young (145.5) vs Omar Morales (146) UFC 260 Early Prelim (7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass) Middleweight Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault (185) vs Abu Azaitar (185.5) *Missed weight. Gooden made weight on his second attempt, while Cherant did not and was required to forfeit 20-percent of his fight purse to Menifield to keep the bout intact.

  • The NBA looks more wide open after trade deadline

    Even though no one made a singular move to be feared on Thursday, the transactions illustrated there’s no fear of the contenders at the top of the respective conferences.

  • NHL roundup: Coyotes' Phil Kessel gets hat trick, Adin Hill gets shutout

    Phil Kessel had a hat trick and also prevented a goal as the Arizona Coyotes completed a two-game sweep of the visiting San Jose Sharks with a 4-0 victory on Saturday night in Glendale, Ariz. Clayton Keller added a goal and two assists and Adin Hill made 34 saves for his second career shutout as the Coyotes won their third consecutive game and their fourth in the past five. Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk stopped 23 of the 26 shots he faced.