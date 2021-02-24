Next month’s NASCAR dirt race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway will include Friday practice sessions and Saturday heat races, the track announced Wednesday.

The NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series will each have two, hour-long practice sessions on Friday, March 26.

Then, on Saturday, March 27, both series will hold four, 15-lap heat races to determine the starting lineup for their main events on Saturday night for the Trucks and Sunday afternoon for Cup.

Sunday’s Cup race will mark the first on dirt for NASCAR’s premier division since the 1970 season.

Saturday’s Truck race will be the first of their two dirt races this season. The series will also visit Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on July 9.

Here’s a look at the Bristol dirt race weekend schedule (all times ET):

Friday, March 26

Truck practice – 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.

Cup practice – 4:05 p.m. and 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, March 27

Truck heat races – 4:30, 4:45, 5 and 5:15 p.m.

Cup heat races – 6, 6:15, 6:30 and 6:45 p.m.

Truck main race – 8 p.m.

Sunday, March 28

Cup main race – 3:30 p.m.

Read More About NASCAR

Charlotte Motor Speedway set to host limited number of fans this May Steve Letarte serving as crew chief for Corey LaJoie at Miami USAC champion Chris Windom to make Cup debut in Bristol dirt race

Bristol dirt race weekend will include heat races, Friday practice originally appeared on NBCSports.com