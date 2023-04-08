Breaking News:

Jon Rahm claims his first green jacket with convincing win at the Masters

Bristol dirt race: Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon dominant as Stage 1 ends in crash involving Denny Hamlin

NASCAR's most unique race of the season takes place Easter night

7
Yahoo Sports Staff
·4 min read

The most unique event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place this weekend in northeastern Tennessee with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. In its third iteration the dirt concept is an interesting hybrid of top-tier racing and what you see on a typical weekend at your local quarter-mile dirt track.

Here’s what you need to know for the Food City Dirt Race:

Live Updates

Stage 1 notes

  • Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon ran 1-2 for most of the 75-lap first stage, finishing the stanza in their starting positions

  • All 37 cars are still running, but Erik Jones and Corey Lajoie are multiple laps down after being caught up in accidents

  • In all, there were three cautions, including an accident involving Denny Hamlin that ended Stage 1

Food City Dirt Race broadcast schedule

All times Eastern.

Saturday, April 8
6 - 6:15 p.m.: Qualifying race 1 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)
6:15 - 6:30 p.m.: Qualifying race 2 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)
6:30 - 6:45 p.m.: Qualifying race 3 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)
6:45 - 7 p.m.: Qualifying race 4 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)

Sunday, April 9
6 - 7 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay (Fox)
7 -10 p.m.: Food City Dirt Race (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM)

Food City Dirt Race starting grid

  1. Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  2. Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  3. J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  4. Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  5. Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

  6. Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

  7. Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

  8. Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  9. William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  10. Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

  11. Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

  12. Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

  13. Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  14. Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  15. Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

  16. Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  17. Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  18. Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  19. Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  20. Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

  21. Jonathan Davenport (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  22. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

  23. Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  24. Matt Crafton (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

  25. Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  26. Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

  27. Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  28. Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

  29. A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

  30. Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

  31. Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

  32. Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  33. Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

  34. Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

  35. Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

  36. Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

  37. B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Top drivers, best bets for the Food City Dirt Race

Despite winning the inaugural event in 2021 and finishing third last year, Joey Logano only enters with 12-to-1 odds to win this time around. Not surprisingly, a Hendrick Motorsports entry — Kyle Larson — is the favorite this weekend according to BetMGM, as the HMS stable has won three of the last four races.

Best odds to win

  • Kyle Larson +500

  • Christopher Bell +600

  • Tyler Reddick +600

  • Chase Briscoe +1000

Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2000) and Daniel Suárez (+2200), pointing to their past performances on the dirt outpacing the longer odds.

Weather forecast for the Food City Dirt Race

After rain wiped out Friday’s Truck Series and Cup Series practices, the forecast for the rest of the weekend is mostly dry and cool.

Food City Dirt Race entries

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Jonathan Davenport (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Matt Crafton (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet