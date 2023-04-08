Bristol dirt race: Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon dominant as Stage 1 ends in crash involving Denny Hamlin
NASCAR's most unique race of the season takes place Easter night
The most unique event on the NASCAR Cup Series calendar takes place this weekend in northeastern Tennessee with the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. In its third iteration the dirt concept is an interesting hybrid of top-tier racing and what you see on a typical weekend at your local quarter-mile dirt track.
Here’s what you need to know for the Food City Dirt Race:
Stage 1 notes
Kyle Larson and Austin Dillon ran 1-2 for most of the 75-lap first stage, finishing the stanza in their starting positions
All 37 cars are still running, but Erik Jones and Corey Lajoie are multiple laps down after being caught up in accidents
In all, there were three cautions, including an accident involving Denny Hamlin that ended Stage 1
Food City Dirt Race broadcast schedule
All times Eastern.
Saturday, April 8
6 - 6:15 p.m.: Qualifying race 1 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)
6:15 - 6:30 p.m.: Qualifying race 2 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)
6:30 - 6:45 p.m.: Qualifying race 3 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)
6:45 - 7 p.m.: Qualifying race 4 (FS2, PRN, SiriusXM)
Sunday, April 9
6 - 7 p.m.: NASCAR RaceDay (Fox)
7 -10 p.m.: Food City Dirt Race (Fox, PRN, SiriusXM)
Food City Dirt Race starting grid
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Jonathan Davenport (13), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Matt Crafton (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Josh Berry (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Daniel Suárez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Top drivers, best bets for the Food City Dirt Race
Despite winning the inaugural event in 2021 and finishing third last year, Joey Logano only enters with 12-to-1 odds to win this time around. Not surprisingly, a Hendrick Motorsports entry — Kyle Larson — is the favorite this weekend according to BetMGM, as the HMS stable has won three of the last four races.
Best odds to win
Kyle Larson +500
Christopher Bell +600
Tyler Reddick +600
Chase Briscoe +1000
Yahoo Sports’ Nick Bromberg suggests finding good mid-tier value in Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2000) and Daniel Suárez (+2200), pointing to their past performances on the dirt outpacing the longer odds.
Weather forecast for the Food City Dirt Race
After rain wiped out Friday’s Truck Series and Cup Series practices, the forecast for the rest of the weekend is mostly dry and cool.
