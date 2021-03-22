Bristol Dirt Cup and Truck entry lists

The first entry lists have been released for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series races on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sunday’s Cup race will be the first on dirt for NASCAR’s premier division since 1970.

Saturday’s Truck race will be the first of two dirt appearances for the series this season. The series makes its inaugural visit to Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on July 9.

Earlier this month, NASCAR announced how the starting lineups will be set for both Bristol dirt races via passing points and finishes in the preceding qualifying heat races.

Cup: Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

Thirty-nine drivers are entered.

Truck Series regular Stewart Friesen will make his Cup debut in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 entry.

Several dirt-track veterans are also entered for the Cup race. That group includes USAC champion Chris Windom in the No. 15 Rick Ware Racing entry and sprint car driver Shane Golobic in the No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports entry.

Two Cup practice sessions will be held Friday from 4:05-4:55 p.m. and 6:35-7:25 p.m. ET.

Four, 15-lap qualifying heat races will be held Saturday from 6-7 p.m. ET.

Bristol Dirt Cup entry list

Truck: Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

A total of seven full-time Cup drivers are among the 44 drivers entered for Saturday’s Truck race.

Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Kevin Harvick, Ryan Newman, Kyle Larson and Martin Truex Jr. had all previously announced plans to run the race.

However, the list includes a seventh Cup regular that had not. Daniel Suarez is listed as driver for the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports entry.

That entry was driven by Josh Berry last week at Atlanta after Kris Wright was ruled out due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Other notables entered include Xfinity Series driver Myatt Snider in the No. 33 Reaume Brothers Racing entry and Jessica Friesen, who seeks to make her Truck debut alongside husband Stewart Friesen.

Two Truck practice sessions will be held Friday from 3:05-3:55 p.m. and 5:35-6:25 p.m. ET.

Four, 15-lap qualifying heat races will be held Saturday from 4:30-5:30 p.m. ET.

Bristol Dirt Truck entry list

