Bristol Dirt 101: TV times, qualifying races, Goodyear tires, track setup

The NASCAR Cup Series is gearing up for Sunday‘s highly anticipated Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) — the first dirt track race in the premier series since 1970.

Here is what you should know.

QUALIFYING RACES

For the first time since the Daytona 500 in February, teams will have practice and qualifying. The first of two Friday practice sessions begins at 4:05 p.m. ET, followed by the final session at 6:35 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, drivers will be split into four groups— determined by a random draw in order of current owner points — for the Bush‘s Beans Qualifying Races beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Each race will be 15 laps, counting only green-flag laps, and passing points will be awarded.

Both practice sessions and qualifying heat races airing live on FS1.

RELATED: Full Bristol weekend schedule | FAQ on format, procedures for the Bristol Dirt Race

FEATURE RACE

Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race is scheduled for 250 laps with the First Stage ending at Lap 75 and the Second Stage ending at Lap 150.

Teams will execute non-competitive pit stops, changing tires and adding fuel as needed at stage breaks. Exceptions will be made for vehicles involved in incidents. Additionally, teams are not required to pit during stage breaks. Those that elect to stay on the track during stage intermissions will line up ahead of the cars/trucks that pit on the ensuing restart. The choose rule will NOT be in effect for this race.

ODDS



Accomplished dirt track racer Kyle Larson tops the betting charts with 5-2 odds to win Sunday, narrowly edging out rival Christopher Bell at 11-2. Austin Dillon and Chase Briscoe fall next in order at 10-1, tailed by Chase Elliott rounding out the top five favorites at 11-1.

Which drivers offer the best bets to upset the usual dirt dominators? See the full list of BetMGM Bristol odds.

RELATED: Who is the best dirt driver for Bristol?

GOODYEAR TIRES

Story continues

Straying from the usual radials, Goodyear is providing each team with three sets of Goodyear Eagle Dirt Bias Ply tires for practice, one set for qualifying and five sets for the race (four new race sets and one transferred from qualifying).

The bias ply compound allows for more grip and maneuverability with the dirt surface, featuring a block-style tread pattern and a significantly shorter left-side tire for increased staggering.

This weekend‘s tires are based on a dirt-modified tire in Goodyear Racing‘s tire line and mirror race setups similar to what NASCAR Truck teams have run at Eldora Speedway in the past.

HISTORY ON DIRT, TRACK SETUP

— There have been 489 Cup races held on dirt, the last coming at North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, NC on September 30, 1970 and won by Richard Petty in a Plymouth prepared by Don Robertson.

— Lee Petty holds the record for the most dirt wins. 42 of his 54 series wins came on dirt.

— Over 2,000 truckloads of dirt were hauled in to fill the .5-mile oval and create 19-degree banking in the turns. Track layers include sawdust, dirt stockpiled from past events and locations, lime treated clay and Bluff City Red Tennessee Clay.

Information provided by Racing Insights

RELATED: Tracking the origins of the Bristol dirt

FANTASY LIVE

It‘s not too late to join in on the fun! NASCAR Fantasy Live is your chance to manage a team, take risks and earn bragging rights. Learn how to play at fantasygames.nascar.com.

2021 fantasy points leaders are Denny Hamlin (277), Kyle Larson (230) and Martin Truex Jr. (212).

ALSO ON NASCAR.COM



Get additional camera views by logging on to NASCAR Drive, where each week a select number of in-car cameras will be available — as well as a battle cam and an overhead look.

New for this season, NASCAR has partnered with LiveLike to add fan engagement in the NASCAR Mobile App. Log in to the mobile app during the race for polls, quizzes, the cheer meter and more — and see instant results from NASCAR fans like you.