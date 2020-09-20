Bristol Cup results, driver points report

Kevin Harvick scored his career-high ninth victory of the season Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Kyle Busch finished second and was followed by Erik Jones, rookie Tyler Reddick and Aric Almirola. Clint Bowyer was sixth, the only other car on the lead lap.

POINTS

William Byron, rookie Cole Custer, Matt DiBenedetto and Ryan Blaney all failed to advance to the second round. All four entered the race below the cutline.

Kevin Harvick will enter the second round as the points leader with 3,067 points. Denny Hamlin is next at 3,048 and Brad Keselowski is third with 3,035 points. Kurt Busch enters the second round last among the 12 remaining playoff contenders with 3,001 points.

