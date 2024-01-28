Bristol City Women 1-2 West Ham United Women: Hammers claim huge win in WSL relegation battle

Bristol City and West Ham both came into this game having won just one of their first 11 WSL matches this season

West Ham struck a huge blow in the Women's Super League relegation battle with victory at Bristol City.

The league's bottom two met at Ashton Gate, and West Ham's win means they are now three points clear of bottom club City.

Honoka Hayashi fired West Ham ahead in the first half, before Amalie Thestrup equalised shortly after the break.

But Viviane Asseyi squeezed home the winner in the 55th minute for the jubilant visitors.

The Hammers opened the scoring in the 13th minute through a fine low left-footed finish by Japan midfielder Hayashi, who steered home from inside the D after the hosts failed to clear a cross.

Asseyi was then denied a brilliant goal as she volleyed home from 25 yards, only for a foul to be given in the build-up.

But City drew level three minutes after the restart in dramatic circumstances. West Ham thought they had gone 2-0 up when debutant Shelina Zadorsky bundled in from close range, only to be flagged offside.

Bristol took their free-kick quickly and broke down the right, Ffion Morgan racing away and pulling back from the byeline for Thestrup to fire home against the club where she spent last season on loan.

But Asseyi would not be denied as she scored her fourth WSL goal of the season for the winner, slotting through the legs of Shae Yanez after being set free by Jess Ziu.

More follows.