Bristol City Women 0-4 Manchester City Women: Citizens go six points clear as Robins relegated

Bristol City have lost all 10 of their home league matches so far - their last home game is against Everton on the final day [Getty Images]

Mary Fowler's second-half double helped Manchester City beat Bristol City to move six points clear at the Women's Super League summit and confirmed the Robins' relegation.

The visitors toiled for the first hour until Fowler broke the deadlock from distance, before the Australian finished a Lauren Hemp cross at the near post.

Amy Rodgers then turned into her own net before Alex Greenwood headed in the league leaders' fourth with the last touch of the game.

Bristol City, who fell to a 10th straight home league defeat, will make an immediate return to the Championship having won just once all season.

Man City have equalled the WSL record of 14 successive victories and are six points above Chelsea at the top, albeit having played two games more.

The visitors had the bulk of possession and chances in the first half, but struggled to test keeper Shae Yanez.

Chloe Kelly shot straight at Yanez when well placed, before Hemp spurned the visitors' best first-half chance in stoppage time by sending a free header into the keeper's arms.

It was a sloppy showing from the title contenders and they continued to misfire after the break, with Hemp skewing a far-post volley wide just before the hour.

Fowler finally delivered a moment of quality for Gareth Taylor's side in the 62nd minute - unleashing a left-footed rocket from 25 yards that gave Yanez no chance.

The Australian attacker then escaped the defence to turn home Hemp's cross with 15 minutes to play, while Rodgers shanked an attempted far-post clearance past her own keeper soon after.

City captain Greenwood capped her side's latest win - which equals the WSL record set by Arsenal in 2022 across two seasons - by heading in a corner, although the beleaguered Yanez nearly kept it out.

The win piles more pressure on Chelsea, while boosting Man City's goal difference to +45 compared to their rivals' +39.

City toil without Shaw before breaking through

Man City have blown many teams away during their lengthy winning run, but much of their scoring prowess has come through Khadija Shaw.

However, the striker - who is the WSL's top scorer with 21 goals from just 18 matches - has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign with a foot injury.

City have been forced to change strategy and Kelly, who wears number nine but rarely lines up as a central striker, was Shaw's replacement here and toiled in her attempts to match the Jamaican's physicality or finishing ability.

Taylor was clearly unhappy with his team's first-half showing and sent them out extremely early for the restart.

But passes continued to go astray for his side, and shots were still scuffed - until Fowler struck and the floodgates opened.

Man City did enough to secure the three points at Ashton Gate, but will have to be much improved next Sunday when they host third-placed Arsenal.

Stubborn Robins broken and down

Having struggled so badly at home this season, it was no surprise that Bristol City sat deep to absorb Man City attacks despite needing a win to survive.

They lost 5-0 at Joie Stadium earlier this season, and last year were knocked out of both cups by Man City - 6-0 in the League Cup and 8-1 in the FA Cup. They have now conceded 23 goals in their past four matches against the Citizens.

The hosts were much more defensively stable here, and initially provided a threat on the break too.

Their best first-half moment came from a dangerous Ffion Morgan cross which Khiara Keating bravely smothered at Amelie Thestrup's feet.

Thestrup was surprisingly subbed at half-time as Bristol City moved even deeper as the game wore on.

The Robins were finally broken down on the hour mark, and Lauren Smith's side remain pointless at home this season.

They host Everton on the final day - a last chance to end their unwanted losing streak at Ashton Gate.