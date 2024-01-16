Bristol City vs West Ham LIVE! FA Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Bristol City vs West Ham – LIVE!

A Bristol City comeback at the London Stadium earlier this month forced West Ham into an unwanted FA Cup replay at Ashton Gate this evening. Despite the fact David Moyes went full strength in the first game to avoid exactly this outcome, Tommy Conway’s goal cancelled out Jarrod Bowen’s opener, interrupting what could otherwise have been a winter break for the Hammers.

Indeed, the game was costly in more ways than one. Moyes also lost Bowen and Lucas Paqueta to injuries, while Konstantinos Mavropanos was forced off. They add to a lengthy list of absences for the Irons, with both Mohammed Kudus and Nayef Aguerd away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Michail Antonio having suffered a setback in training.

With that in mind, Moyes will be relying on his supporting cast tonight. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

West Ham vs Bristol City latest news

RED CARD! Benrahma given marching orders

GOAL! Conway punishes mistake

Bristol City vs West Ham: Going to take something special

21:06 , Jonathan Gorrie

60 mins: Hard to see West Ham creating much other than a moment of magic.

They have it all to do...

Bristol City vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Ashton Gate

20:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

You have to wonder whether that is the last time we'll see Said Benrahma in a West Ham shirt. If it is, a sad way to go, but not entirely unfitting of the way his season has gone.

Bristol City vs West Ham: RED CARD!

20:55 , Jonathan Gorrie

50 mins: Benrahma given his marching orders for kicking out at Williams after a challenge.

Bristol City vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Ashton Gate

20:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

A sharp little turn and pass from David Moyes on the touchline there. Give it ten minutes and then get warm, I would.

Bristol City vs West Ham: Back underway!

20:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go as the Hammers look for a way back into the game

Bristol City vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Ashton Gate

20:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bristol City are 45 minutes away from springing a real upset here and the concern for David Moyes is that he's going to have to rely on some extremely unproven talent off the bench to turn things around.

HT: Bristol City 1-0 West Ham

20:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Sluggish West Ham miles off it.

West Ham vs Bristol City: Malik Ouzia at Ashton Gate

20:26 , Jonathan Gorrie

A bit of the Benrahma of old there. Absolutely glorious flick. The Danny Ings of old, I might ponder, would have hit that first time.

Bristol City vs West Ham: CHANCE FOR HAMMERS!

20:24 , Jonathan Gorrie

36 mins: Ings takes too long for a shot and sees O'Leary save it before the Robins keeper misses the resulting corner, though Tanner is there to flick the ball over.

Bristol City vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Ashton Gate

20:23 , Jonathan Gorrie

They're not exactly being put under loads of pressure by wave after wave of West Ham attack, but the home side have just become a little frantic in the last five minutes, too quick to take the escape option of the long ball.

Bristol City vs West Ham: Supporting cast not doing much to press case

20:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

32 mins: Any team in the world would miss the quality of players West Ham are without tonight but the supporting cast really aren't doing much to press their respective cases.

Bristol City vs West Ham: CHANCE FOR HAMMERS!

20:12 , Jonathan Gorrie

24 mins: Soucek fires volleys a cross into Cornet at point blank range but the forward cannot sort his feet out and shoots wide.

Bristol City vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Ashton Gate

20:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham look absolutely miles off it in the opening exchanges here. Perhaps it's a good job they didn't get that full fortnight off after all.

Bristol City vs West Ham: Hammers lack hunger

19:59 , Jonathan Gorrie

11 mins: Perhaps not the most sophisticated way in which to analyse a game but the Robins do seem to want it more in the opening stages...

Bristol City vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at the London Stadium

19:53 , Jonathan Gorrie

That is, objectively, a pretty hilarious was to go behind. Was Cornet's pass overhit or was Ings just too slow? No doubt Mavropanos's was underhit, though Fabianski might have been a bit quicker, too. Might have been 0-1 - 11 seconds later it's 1-0.

Bristol City vs West Ham: GOAL! Tommy Conway '02

19:51 , Jonathan Gorrie

02 mins: GOAL!

A dreadful back pass from Mavropanos brings Fabianski rushing out.

Tommy Conrway, who scored in the first leg, gets there first and rounds the 'keeper and slots into an empty net.

Bristol City vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Ashton Gate

19:48 , Jonathan Gorrie

No surprises in terms of West Ham's shape as they do indeed start with a back-three but the wing-backs were incredibly high up the pitch when Areola had the ball at his feet there. There was effectively a flat front-five on the halfway line.

Bristol City vs West Ham: KICK-OFF!

19:47 , Jonathan Gorrie

Away we go!

West Ham vs Bristol City: Warm-ups underway

19:38 , Jonathan Gorrie

Closing in on kick-off!

Bristol City vs West Ham: Malik Ouzia at Ashton Gate

19:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

With Edson Alvarez and Pablo Fornals picking up knocks, David Moyes has been left selecting every senior midfielder and forward that he currently has available - and it's still not enough to avoid shifting to a back-five. That said, I'd fancy Emerson charging down the left from wing-back over some of the specialists in that position on recent form.

West Ham team news vs Bristol City

18:54 , Jonathan Gorrie

A start for Danny Ings!

Wanted by Wolves on loan, tonight offers the former England striker a chance to stake a claim for a starting berth.

Confirmed West Ham lineup

18:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos; Cresswell; Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Emerson; Behrahma, Ings, Cornet

Subs: Areola, Anang, Johnson, Ogbonna, Casey, Mubama, Marshall, Scales

Confirmed Bristol City lineup

18:50 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bristol City XI: O'Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Dickie, McCrorie; Williams, James, Pring; Gardner-Hickman, Mehmeti, Conway

Subs: Bajic, Knight-Lebel, Roberts, Knight, Nelson, Conrick, King, Bell, Wells

Bristol City vs West Ham: Who does the winner play in the next round?

18:13 , Jonathan Gorrie

The winner tonight will meet either Nottingham Forest or Blackpool in the fourth round.

Jarrod Bowen injury: West Ham star could face Sheffield United in surprise fitness boost

17:57 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham star Jarrod Bowen is pushing to face Sheffield United this weekend in a major boost to David Moyes’s injury-hit side.

Bowen suffered an ankle injury in the dying moments of the FA Cup third round draw with Bristol City earlier this month and will play no part in tonight’s replay at Ashton Gate.

(REUTERS)

West Ham vs Bristol City: Head to head (h2h) history and results

17:32 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham wins: 17

Draws: 12

Bristol City wins: 7

West Ham transfer news: No January signings is no problem, insists assistant boss Billy McKinlay

17:28 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham are continuing their hunt for forward reinforcements this month, but assistant boss Billy McKinlay insists they are ready to cope if no new signings arrive.

The Hammers are short in attack following injuries to Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Michail Antonio, while Mohammed Kudus is away with Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Read the full story here!

Bristol City vs West Ham: Score prediction today

17:17 , Jonathan Gorrie

Bristol City to win: 14/5

Draw: 27/10

West Ham to win: 10/11

Bristol City team news vs West Ham today

17:16 , Jonathan Gorrie

West Ham will tonight be without their entire first-choice forward line as they head to Bristol City for their FA Cup third round replay.

The Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by the Championship side in the initial tie earlier this month on what turned into a costly afternoon for David Moyes as both Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta limped off injured.

Michail Antonio is already sidelined with a knee problem, while Mohammed Kudus is away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Bristol City vs West Ham: TV channel and live stream today

17:15 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BBC One, with coverage starting at 7.30pm.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website and BBC Sport iPlayer (both free with a subscription) will offer a live stream service.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Malik Ouzia will be providing expert analysis from the ground.

Welcome

17:10 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport's LIVE coverage of West Ham's FA Cup replay with Bristol City.

Kick-off from Ashton Gate is at 7.45pm BST.