Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest LIVE: Latest FA Cup fourth round updates

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup today.

This season marks the 143rd edition of the world’s oldest cup competition, with Manchester City the reigning champions after they secured their seventh victory of the tournament last term - part of their magnificent treble success.

While the usual suspects are likely to be in the running this season - Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal all included - it’s those without silverware lately who will hope to challenge into the latter stages, such as Newcastle, Tottenham and even Chelsea, who are without a domestic trophy in over five years despite European success.

Premier League clubs enter from the third round of the competition, but this cup is about all teams: from non-league to EFL sides in the lower leagues, everyone gets a shot at glory and the chance to face the country’s finest in the FA Cup.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below:

Bristol City FC 0 - 0 Nottingham Forest FC

20:14

Attempt saved. Ryan Yates (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved.

20:13

Cameron Pring (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

20:10

Attempt missed. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

20:08

Jason Knight (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

20:07

Cameron Pring (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

20:07

Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

20:06

Attempt blocked. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by Zak Vyner.

20:04

Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

20:02

Foul by Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City).

20:01

Attempt missed. Zak Vyner (Bristol City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matty James following a set piece situation.

19:59

Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).

19:59

Ross McCrorie (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19:58

Foul by Nuno Tavares (Nottingham Forest).

19:58

Foul by Ross McCrorie (Bristol City).

19:57

Anis Mehmeti (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19:58

Attempt blocked. Tommy Conway (Bristol City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ross McCrorie with a cross.

19:50

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Gonzalo Montiel.

19:50

Taylor Gardner-Hickman (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

19:46

First Half begins.

19:15

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

18:45

