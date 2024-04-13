Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Huddersfield Town in the Championship today.

An increasingly competitive second tier in English football remains an intense and exciting competition, with the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer at the end of the season.

Last year Southampton, Leicester City and Leeds United were relegated from the top flight and all are hopeful of making a quick return - but the likes of Norwich City, West Bromwich Albion and Sunderland all have real promotion ambitions too.

At the other end of the table, QPR, Cardiff City and Birmingham City will hope for better campaigns than last year’s relegation struggle - while newcomers Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to survive after dramatic progress through the play-offs.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

Bristol City FC 0 - 0 Huddersfield Town FC

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:17

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:17

Delay in match because of an injury Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town).

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:14

Attempt missed. Delano Burgzorg (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:13

Alex Matos (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:13

Joe Williams (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:12

Attempt blocked. David Kasumu (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:10

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Jack Rudoni.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:10

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Tom Lees.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:10

Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:10

Mark Sykes (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:07

Scott Twine (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:05

Foul by Cameron Pring (Bristol City).

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

15:01

First Half begins.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

14:30

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Bristol City vs Huddersfield Town

14:00

