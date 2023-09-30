Bristol City 2-3 Stoke City - Nathan Lowe earns Potters comeback win at Ashton Gate

Nathan Lowe's winner was his first goal in senior football

Substitute Nathan Lowe ended Stoke's five-game winless Championship run with a dramatic last-minute winner to compete their fightback from 2-0 down at Bristol City.

Lowe met a cross from Bae Junho to tap home his first goal in senior football and earn the Potters a hard-fought and much-needed three points at Ashton Gate.

Sam Bell had given the hosts the ideal start with a fine near-post finish after Stoke failed to deal with the first corner of the game.

Nahki Wells made it two soon after, slotting home from the edge of the box, only for Algeria international Mehdi Leris to pull one back with an excellent effort that found the top corner.

Sead Haksabanovic levelled immediately after the break, beating Max O'Leary with a fine low shot, before Lowe ended Stoke's miserable run, which included four defeats in five league games.

More to follow.