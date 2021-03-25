Camping World Truck Series qualifying race lineups set for Bristol dirt

The qualifying race lineups for Saturday’s inaugural Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series were determined Thursday via a random draw.

A reminder on format:

• Both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have four qualifying races of 15 laps each. Only green-flag laps will count. No overtime rule will be in effect, but free-pass and wave-around procedures will remain. The fields and starting lineups, listed below, were determined via random draw.

• The main race starting lineup will be determined by a formula that weighs finishing position plus positions gained during each qualifying race. Drivers finishing first in their qualifying race earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place earns eight and so forth. Additionally, drivers earn one passing point for each position gained in their qualifying race; there are no points deductions or “negative points” for drivers who lose positions in their qualifying race. Also, these points are merely used to calculate the starting lineup and do not count toward the championship standings.

• Ties in these combined points totals will be broken by current team owner points.

• Since there is qualifying, a full Truck field is considered to be 36 trucks for this event, so not every Truck entered will make the race.

Qualifying Race 1

Position Driver Team 1 Mike Marlar Hill Motorsports 2 Tate Fogleman Young’s Motorsports 3 Jake Griffin Reaume Brothers Racing 4 Chase Purdy GMS Racing 5 Stewart Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 6 Tyler Ankrum GMS Racing 7 Chandler Smith Kyle Busch Motorsports 8 Bubba Wallace Spencer Davis Motorsports 9 Austin Wayne Self AM Racing 10 Kevin Harvick David Gilliland Racing 11 Austin Hill Hattori Racing

Qualifying Race 2

Position Driver Team 1 Myatt Snider Reaume Brothers Racing 2 Ryan Truex Niece Motorsports 3 Johnny Sauter ThorSport Racing 4 Tanner Gray David Gilliland Racing 5 Parker Kligerman Henderson Motorsports 6 Martin Truex Jr. Kyle Busch Motorsports 7 John Hunter Nemechek Kyle Busch Motorsports 8 Jessica Friesen Halmar Friesen Racing 9 Jennifer Jo Cobb Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing 10 Matt Crafton ThorSport Racing 11 Timothy Peters Rackley W.A.R.

Qualifying Race 3

Position Driver Team 1 Hailie Deegan David Gilliland Racing 2 Carson Hocevar Niece Motorsports 3 Raphael Lessard GMS Racing 4 Trevor Collins CMI Motorsports 5 Grant Enfinger ThorSport Racing 6 Brett Moffitt Niece Motorsports 7 Spencer Boyd Young’s Motorsports 8 Daniel Suarez Young’s Motorsports 9 Kyle Larson Niece Motorsports 10 Norm Benning Norm Benning Racing 11 Chase Briscoe Roper Racing

Qualifying Race 4