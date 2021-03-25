Camping World Truck Series qualifying race lineups set for Bristol dirt
The qualifying race lineups for Saturday’s inaugural Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series were determined Thursday via a random draw.
A reminder on format:
• Both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have four qualifying races of 15 laps each. Only green-flag laps will count. No overtime rule will be in effect, but free-pass and wave-around procedures will remain. The fields and starting lineups, listed below, were determined via random draw.
• The main race starting lineup will be determined by a formula that weighs finishing position plus positions gained during each qualifying race. Drivers finishing first in their qualifying race earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place earns eight and so forth. Additionally, drivers earn one passing point for each position gained in their qualifying race; there are no points deductions or “negative points” for drivers who lose positions in their qualifying race. Also, these points are merely used to calculate the starting lineup and do not count toward the championship standings.
• Ties in these combined points totals will be broken by current team owner points.
• Since there is qualifying, a full Truck field is considered to be 36 trucks for this event, so not every Truck entered will make the race.
RELATED: Bristol weekend schedule | Full entry list for race | Where did the dirt come from?
Qualifying Race 1
Position
Driver
Team
1
Mike Marlar
Hill Motorsports
2
Tate Fogleman
Young’s Motorsports
3
Jake Griffin
Reaume Brothers Racing
4
Chase Purdy
GMS Racing
5
Stewart Friesen
Halmar Friesen Racing
6
Tyler Ankrum
GMS Racing
7
Chandler Smith
Kyle Busch Motorsports
8
Bubba Wallace
Spencer Davis Motorsports
9
Austin Wayne Self
AM Racing
10
Kevin Harvick
David Gilliland Racing
11
Austin Hill
Hattori Racing
Qualifying Race 2
Position
Driver
Team
1
Myatt Snider
Reaume Brothers Racing
2
Ryan Truex
Niece Motorsports
3
Johnny Sauter
ThorSport Racing
4
Tanner Gray
David Gilliland Racing
5
Parker Kligerman
Henderson Motorsports
6
Martin Truex Jr.
Kyle Busch Motorsports
7
John Hunter Nemechek
Kyle Busch Motorsports
8
Jessica Friesen
Halmar Friesen Racing
9
Jennifer Jo Cobb
Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing
10
Matt Crafton
ThorSport Racing
11
Timothy Peters
Rackley W.A.R.
Qualifying Race 3
Position
Driver
Team
1
Hailie Deegan
David Gilliland Racing
2
Carson Hocevar
Niece Motorsports
3
Raphael Lessard
GMS Racing
4
Trevor Collins
CMI Motorsports
5
Grant Enfinger
ThorSport Racing
6
Brett Moffitt
Niece Motorsports
7
Spencer Boyd
Young’s Motorsports
8
Daniel Suarez
Young’s Motorsports
9
Kyle Larson
Niece Motorsports
10
Norm Benning
Norm Benning Racing
11
Chase Briscoe
Roper Racing
Qualifying Race 4
Position
Driver
Team
1
JR Heffner
Jordan Anderson Racing
2
Todd Gilliland
Front Row Motorsports
3
Ryan Newman
Diversified Custom Concepts
4
Andrew Gordon
CMI Motorsports
5
Codie Rohrbaugh
CR7 Motorsports
6
Zane Smith
GMS Racing
7
Danny Bohn
On Point Motorsports
8
Sheldon Creed
GMS Racing
9
Cody Erickson
Cram Enterprises
10
Ben Rhodes
ThorSport Racing
11
Derek Kraus
McAnally Hilgemann