Camping World Truck Series qualifying race lineups set for Bristol dirt

Staff Report
·3 min read
The qualifying race lineups for Saturday’s inaugural Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series were determined Thursday via a random draw.

A reminder on format:

Both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will have four qualifying races of 15 laps each. Only green-flag laps will count. No overtime rule will be in effect, but free-pass and wave-around procedures will remain. The fields and starting lineups, listed below, were determined via random draw.

The main race starting lineup will be determined by a formula that weighs finishing position plus positions gained during each qualifying race. Drivers finishing first in their qualifying race earn 10 points, second place earns nine, third place earns eight and so forth. Additionally, drivers earn one passing point for each position gained in their qualifying race; there are no points deductions or “negative points” for drivers who lose positions in their qualifying race. Also, these points are merely used to calculate the starting lineup and do not count toward the championship standings.

Ties in these combined points totals will be broken by current team owner points.

Since there is qualifying, a full Truck field is considered to be 36 trucks for this event, so not every Truck entered will make the race.

RELATED: Bristol weekend schedule | Full entry list for race | Where did the dirt come from?

Qualifying Race 1

Position

Driver

Team

1

Mike Marlar

Hill Motorsports

2

Tate Fogleman

Young’s Motorsports

3

Jake Griffin

Reaume Brothers Racing

4

Chase Purdy

GMS Racing

5

Stewart Friesen

Halmar Friesen Racing

6

Tyler Ankrum

GMS Racing

7

Chandler Smith

Kyle Busch Motorsports

8

Bubba Wallace

Spencer Davis Motorsports

9

Austin Wayne Self

AM Racing

10

Kevin Harvick

David Gilliland Racing

11

Austin Hill

Hattori Racing

Qualifying Race 2

Position

Driver

Team

1

Myatt Snider

Reaume Brothers Racing

2

Ryan Truex

Niece Motorsports

3

Johnny Sauter

ThorSport Racing

4

Tanner Gray

David Gilliland Racing

5

Parker Kligerman

Henderson Motorsports

6

Martin Truex Jr.

Kyle Busch Motorsports

7

John Hunter Nemechek

Kyle Busch Motorsports

8

Jessica Friesen

Halmar Friesen Racing

9

Jennifer Jo Cobb

Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing

10

Matt Crafton

ThorSport Racing

11

Timothy Peters

Rackley W.A.R.

Qualifying Race 3

Position

Driver

Team

1

Hailie Deegan

David Gilliland Racing

2

Carson Hocevar

Niece Motorsports

3

Raphael Lessard

GMS Racing

4

Trevor Collins

CMI Motorsports

5

Grant Enfinger

ThorSport Racing

6

Brett Moffitt

Niece Motorsports

7

Spencer Boyd

Young’s Motorsports

8

Daniel Suarez

Young’s Motorsports

9

Kyle Larson

Niece Motorsports

10

Norm Benning

Norm Benning Racing

11

Chase Briscoe

Roper Racing

Qualifying Race 4

Position

Driver

Team

1

JR Heffner

Jordan Anderson Racing

2

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

3

Ryan Newman

Diversified Custom Concepts

4

Andrew Gordon

CMI Motorsports

5

Codie Rohrbaugh

CR7 Motorsports

6

Zane Smith

GMS Racing

7

Danny Bohn

On Point Motorsports

8

Sheldon Creed

GMS Racing

9

Cody Erickson

Cram Enterprises

10

Ben Rhodes

ThorSport Racing

11

Derek Kraus

McAnally Hilgemann

Recommended Stories

  • Cup Series qualifying race lineups for Bristol

    The qualifying race lineups for Sunday’s inaugural Food City Dirt Race (3:30 p.m. ET on FOX, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) in the NASCAR Cup Series were determined Thursday via a random draw, with Quin Houff, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Corey LaJoie tabbed to lead their respective fields to green in Saturday’s four 15-lap […]

  • Bristol weekend schedule for Trucks, Cup

    Here is when practice, qualifying races and the Truck and Cup races on the dirt will be at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Double-duty drivers add extra spice to Saturday's Camping World Truck Series race

    To gain as much experience on Bristol Motor Speedway’s dirt as they possibly can, nine drivers entered in Sunday‘s Cup Series race have signed up for Saturday‘s Camping World Truck Series race, the Pinty‘s Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Daniel Suarez, Chase Briscoe, Bubba Wallace, Kevin […]

  • Preview Show: Dirty at Bristol Motor Speedway

    NASCAR.com previews the dirt weekend ahead at Bristol Motor Speedway and discuss the challenges that may arise on pit road.

  • Marital bliss: Stewart and Jessica Friesen enter Bristol

    Jessica Friesen will attempt to make her NASCAR national series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway for a potential showdown with her husband in the Truck Series race. Stewart Friesen is in his fifth full season of Truck Series competition and his wife limits her racing to sprint car and modified divisions. Bristol Motor Speedway for this weekend has been converted into a dirt track — a surface suited for Jessica Friesen's experience — so Halmar Friesen Racing entered a second truck for Saturday night.

  • NASCAR at Bristol preview and betting odds: What you need to know about the Cup Series on dirt

    Sunday's race is the first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970.

  • Bristol dirt race creates challenges for bookmakers and bettors

    The oddsboard for Sunday‘s Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is unlike any other we‘ve seen in NASCAR, as bookmakers are valuing dirt experience over skill and equipment for the Cup Series‘ first go-round the dirt since 1970. Kyle Larson has been stellar this season — with a win, a second-place finish and […]

  • Tracking the Bristol dirt: Where its from, where its going

    WHERE IT‘S FROM An Olympic-sized pool is 3,300 cubic yards. Picture the volume of seven pools. That‘s the amount of dirt Bristol Motor Speedway placed around its .533-mile concrete oval to turn it into a dirt track for the first time in two decades. A better but maybe more difficult visual: It equals 149,851 kegs […]

  • Bowman, LaJoie wreck; Logano gets collected at Bristol

    Watch as Alex Bowman hooks Corey LaJoie at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track and Joey Logano gets tangled in the wreck.

  • Kyle Larson focused on Bristol dirt win

    Many view Kyle Larson as the favorite to win the first Cup dirt race since 1970, but he says there are several who could take the checkered flag.

