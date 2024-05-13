Bristol Bears to host Australia in November

Bristol Bears will play Australia in a friendly at Ashton Gate on 8 November this year.

The Wallabies will take on the Premiership side during their tour of the UK, in which they will play England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland in the Autumn Nation Series.

It is the second time in two years the Bears will play an international squad at their home ground, after a record crowd of 26, 387 watched the side beat South Africa's 'A' team 26-18 in November 2022.

“After such an incredible occasion against South Africa a few years ago, the opportunity to welcome another international side of the quality of Australia to Bristol is hugely exciting," said Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam.

“This is a massive opportunity for our players to test themselves against an international standard team, for our staff to put on another unforgettable event and for our incredible supporters to welcome and host Australian supporters from all over the world to Bristol."