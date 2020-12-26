Bristol Bears come from behind to secure bonus-point win against Harlequins

Steven Luatua of Bristol makes a run during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Bristol Bears at Twickenham Stoop on December 26, 2020 in London, England. - GETTY IMAGES

Harlequins 19 Bristol 27

Pat Lam revealed how he woke his sleepy Bears from their worrying winter slumber at the Twickenham Stoop with an Alex Ferguson-style “hairdryer” blast as Bristol eventually warmed to the task to finish the year second in the Premiership table.

The Director of Rugby described his side's first-half display as “hopeless and awful” and left him raging at his players in dressing room. And his lambasting clearly worked a Christmas treat with the visitors roaring to life with a second half display which overran and over powered their rivals, leading to the Bears celebrating a bonus-point victory

Lam, whose team trailed 12-0 at one stage, admitted: “It was the most awful first 40 minutes I’ve seen here. We were hopeless and it couldn’t go on. So it was a straight choice between two doors. I told them they could either take the exit door, get on the bus and go straight home or they can take the one back out there onto the field by pulling themselves together, play the way we came hereto play, and sort it out. Christmas was yesterday and we hadn’t just come here to walk around the place. We came here for hard work and to try and win a game.

“I was just very disappointed that we had played so poorly. We were not good at all. Fortunately we had 40 minutes to turn it around. Play good rugby, change the mind set and get back to what we wanted to do and had come here to achieve.

"We have systems where guys go and some were not doing that. We have to share the work load and that wasn't happening. When it doesn't work it looks awful.

"We are in a good place going into 2021. We are starting to bring guys back who have been injured. But we need to improve on that first-half display and cannot afford to repeat that again if we want to stay near the top and challenge for the trophy."

Bristol are clearly determined to keep on the coat tails of champions Exeter who are already looking firm favourites to retain their domestic title. Any slip-ups will be costly in the coming weeks and months of the season with so many teams eager to break into the end of season play-off dogfight. Well, Bristol certainly showed they are mentally and physically able to deal with setbacks which might undermine their own aspirations of finishing in the top four and proving title candidates.

But it took a while on Boxing Day for the visitors to shrug off any Christmas Day hang over they may have had with Harlequins defence stopping them from making any early impact and laying the foundations for the hosts to take an 9-5 half-time advantage. Quins, who gave a first Premiership start to young academy wing Louis Lynagh, son of former Australia Test star Michael, took advantage of Bristol indiscipline and showed real steel at the back. Three penalties from Marcus Smith helped Quins grow in confidence. All of which came as a result of Bristol either using hands in the ruck or going offside.

Turn overs were also costing the West Country men dear with Quins scrapping and forcing the visitors into uncustomary handling mistakes at crucial times. They also suffered the loss of full-back Max Malins, injured in a tackle as hits came in thick and fast. Even the returning Fiji wing Semi Radradra, making his seasonal bow after a leg injury and international duty was spilling balls.

Quins then set siege to the Bristol line but were themselves denied a try as twice No8 Alex Dombrandt and then prop Wilco Louw failed to ground the ball despite crossing the line. Bristol Bears finally had something to growl about when openside flanker Dan Thomas exchanged passes with his captain Steven Luatua and showed his pace by racing over in the left hand corner.

Bristol had finally found a crack in the Quins defensive armoury and exploited it with Thomas’s short pass inside to Luatua perfectly timed, and he was already in full flow when receiving the return. Smith tried his best to save the day for his side but Thomas’s momentum took him across.

Dan Thomas of Bristol scores his sides first try despite the efforts of Marcus Smith of Harlequins during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Bristol Bears at Twickenham Stoop on December 26, 2020 in London, England. - GETTY IMAGES

The points began to flow with Luatua leading from the front for Bears once again. The dynamic flanker took Harry Randall’s pass from a quick tap-and-go penalty after Quins were caught offside, and the home side’s defence was tooslow to react, and not strong enough, to prevent Luatua from barging his way over.

Callum Sheedy converted to put the visitors for the first time before exchanging penalty blows with counterpart Smith before Bristol began to dominate the ball and territory. Randall showed his quick thinking and legs after Hughes produced a bull-dozing run to do the first damage. Randall darted over and he was soon followed by the bonus-point try which all but knocked the festive stuffing out of the hosts.

Replacement Niyi Adeolokun used his pace and power to leave former England full-back Mike Brown on his back side having been simply used as a doormat by the impressively powerful and rapid winger. Smith converted his own try at the death when all was lost for his side and Director of Rugby Paul Gustard complained: “We should have scored a try before half time which would have made it 16-0 but they go up our end and make it 9-5. But it look a good try to me. That was a big turning point. We missed a big chance here having gong into the game tied for third in the table.”