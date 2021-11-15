A bristly Tom Brady repeatedly tried to end press conference early after loss

Henry McKenna
·1 min read
In this article:
Tom Brady made it instantly clear he would not be spending much time with the media after the Tampa Bay Buccaneer’s 29-19 loss to the Washington Football Team.

“Make it quick,” Brady said postgame on Sunday.

He fielded a few questions with short answers and tried to end the press conference early, successfully leaving the meeting with the media after less than two minutes. He finished the game with 220 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. What did he see on those turnovers?

“We started with the ball. They came away with it,” he said.

He then tried walking off the podium before a reporter asked him to stay.

“What else?” Brady asked.

It was not a friendly interaction. Here’s a look.

He did not want to be there.

