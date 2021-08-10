Brisson Science's Protector Ray 10 approved by Health Canada

LANAUDIÈRE, QC, Aug. 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Protector Ray 10, a new disinfection device for category 2 medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers and orthopedic devices, developed by Lanaudière entrepreneur Pierre Félix Brisson, received Health Canada approval. The Protector Ray 10 is the first equipment of its kind to be approved in Canada. This important step paves the way for the commercialization of the Protector Ray 10, a device eagerly awaited by health care institutions, seniors' residences, airlines and several private companies to facilitate the disinfection of medical devices. It was developed in partnership with two other companies in the Lanaudière region, the Certilab analysis laboratory and Aluquip, a company specializing in the manufacture of aluminum utility equipment.

Complete decontamination in less than 2 minutes

Developed during the pandemic to fight the spread of COVID-19, the Protector Ray10 is simple to use, and provides increased autonomy of patients and residents while also to relieving the staff of these institutions.

The Protector Ray10 relies on UV rays to eliminate all forms of pathogens and viruses present on rigid surfaces in less than two minutes. This technology has long been used in water treatment, a field that Pierre F. Brisson, founder of Aquasolution, a company that has specialized in this field for over 30 years, knows well.

The idea for this invention came to mind in the middle of the first lock down, when he heard Hubert Reeves say in an interview that other pandemics could occur in the coming years. He then thought about how he could actively contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and came up with this solution with the help of his long-time partners, the Certilab laboratory and the Aluquip company. The Protector Ray10 quickly attracted the interest of the National Research Council of Canada, which then awarded grants to Brisson Science to support the development of the device.

The approval received from Health Canada represents an important step for Brisson Science in the commercialization of Protector Ray10 in Canada, which is also looking at opportunities in the United States and Europe, once the necessary approvals are obtained.

Quote

"I am proud of the path we have taken since the very beginning of the project more than a year ago. It shows the seriousness of the company and the interest of our equipment which is very much awaited by health care institutions, seniors' residences and private companies such as airports. Its ease of use will greatly facilitate their work with a rapid disinfection process and a great autonomy for their patients and users, while fighting in a very effective way against the propagation of any type of virus."

-Pierre F. Brisson, President of Brisson Science

About Brisson Science

Brisson Science is a Quebec-based company founded in 2020 by Pierre F. Brisson to design and develop medical equipment disinfection devices for health care facilities, seniors' residences and private companies. Brisson Science designed and developed the Protector Ray 10, the first device approved by Health Canada for the UV disinfection of category 2 equipments such as wheelchairs and walkers. For more information: BrissonScience Corp.

