Brissett speaks to press after Week 8 win vs. Bengals
The Browns blew out the Bengals on Monday Night Football. The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens just days after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. The 76ers were docked two draft picks for tampering. The XFL, headed up by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, released its eight team names and logos.
CLEVELAND (AP) For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team - offense, defense special teams. ''It was one of those day where we imposed our will,'' quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r ushed for two touchdowns and Myles Garrett and Cleveland's defense frustrated Joe Burrow as the Browns thrashed Cincinnati 32-13 on Monday night, keeping the Bengals star quarterback winless against them.
The Nets defeat the Pacers, 116-109. Kevin Durant recorded a game-high 36 points and nine rebounds, along with seven assists for the Nets. Kyrie Irving added 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in the victory. Chris Duarte tallied a career-high 30 points, along with three rebounds for the Pacers in a losing effort. The Nets improve to 2-5 on the season, while the Pacers fall to 3-5.
The Chargers got receiver Keenan Allen back from injury for their last game before the bye. But there may be another concern with the receiver as the club comes back for Week Nine. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Allen was not practicing for Los Angeles’ extra Monday session as the club begins to [more]
The 49ers-Rams rivalry is alive and kicking between Robbie Gould and Jalen Ramsey.
While Christian McCaffrey's 34-yard touchdown pass was impressive, it also calls to mind an alarming Jimmy Garoppolo stat.
With eight weeks just about in the books, the contenders are starting to separate themselves from the pretenders. Kind of.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The Bears traded Roquan Smith to the Ravens, according to Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter, in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in next year's draft.
Here's a quick bio of A.J Klein, who was part of the Roquan Smith trade.
Christian McCaffrey knew 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan might dial up the halfback-option throw against the Rams.
Things that go bump in the night: Ghosts, werewolves and the 49ers? ESPN's Dan Orlovsky thinks so.
“We got the cap room. We got the draft picks. I will give up some future currency to go for it,” Jones vowed.
Auburn football coaching search is underway after firing Bryan Harsin. Here are 13 candidates who make sense, including Deion Sanders and Lane Kiffin.
Here's how many pick Ryan Poles has for the 2023 NFL draft after trading Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.
Keep up with the latest news, rumors and trades with Yahoo Sports.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones went viral for dressing up as a blind referee for Halloween, and now he could face a fine from the NFL for it.
Bullied on the field. Bullies off of it. Michigan State is in need of repair after losing to Michigan and starting a brawl after the loss.
The trade winds have already been blustery as Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.