Briscoe dominates at Kansas to secure Championship 4 berth

Chase Briscoe won Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race at Kansas Speedway, becoming the first driver to grab a Championship 4 berth.

Daniel Hemric crossed as the runner-up, short by 1.199 seconds at the finish line. Ryan Sieg (playoffs) placed third, while Justin Haley (playoffs) and Austin Hill completed the top five in order.

Josh Williams, Brett Moffitt, Michael Annett, Brandon Jones (playoffs) and Justin Allgaier (playoffs) then rounded out the top 10.

Briscoe survived a late-race restart on Lap 196 of 200 to keep his lead and take the checkered flag. The No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford led a race-high 159 laps.

This marked the first race in the Round of 8. At the end of this round, four of the eight remaining playoff drivers will be eliminated for postseason contention.

Noah Gragson (playoffs), the wheelman of the No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, entered the race in the fourth and final transfer spot. He leaves eighth.

On Lap 15, he and Austin Cindric (playoffs) in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford tangled on an early restart. The contact caused enough damage for Gragson to retire early, placing 36th out of 36 on the results sheet.

Cindric returned to the track and ended up 28th come checkered flag.

The rest of the first stage, along with the second stage, went playoff-drama free. Briscoe swept both stages.

During the final stage, though, Ross Chastain‘s (playoffs) No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet got bumped by the No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevy of Anthony Alfredo. Chastain, who was running fifth at the time, sustained damage but still finished 12th.

Alfredo was involved in another wreck on Lap 172 that ultimately drew a caution and a red-flag period. Allgaier clipped Alfredo‘s car, sending it up into the wall. Alfredo went airborne and flipped. Once the car was righted, he got out under his own power. Riley Herbst got caught up in the heat of the moment, too, and his day ended early. Alfredo and Herbst were evaluated and released from the infield care center.

Allgaier, who moved from third to second in the playoff standings, went on to score a top-10 finish.

Up next, the NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway for its second race in the Round of 8. Only two weekends remain before the Championship 4 is set and the playoffs take to Phoenix Raceway for the 2020 title showdown.

This story will be updated.