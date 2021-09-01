Brionna Jones with an And One vs. Washington Mystics
Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Washington Mystics, 08/31/2021
For hundreds of NFL players, Tuesday marks the end of the line as teams cut down their rosters from 80 players to 53 ahead of the regular season.
Would the Warriors be willing to trade Draymond Green to make room for Ben Simmons? The first instinct is to shrug. No. Never. Not in a million years. But that was before his explosive interview with Kevin Durant.
Andy Behrens is joined by analytics guru Cynthia Frelund from the NFL Network to answer some live fan questions, talk about the players she thinks will be most improved this season, and go over the offensive playmakers that she thinks are cheat codes.
Here's what Cam Newton had to say on his Instagram story after the Patriots released the veteran quarterback and named Mac Jones their starter.
Kings favored to land Simmons, but do can they make a deal without blowing up core?
Who should be the top fantasy pick? Who are the players you want most on your team? Our analysts examine the draft landscape with their rankings.
Say it ain't so as second Notre Dame Packer gets cut on Tuesday.
Wisconsin freshman tailback Loyal Crawford has been dismissed and fellow freshman tailback Antwan Roberts has been suspended.
Asante Samuel clearly has his issues with Bill Belichick.
The Patriots have cut their second veteran quarterback of the day: Brian Hoyer. Hoyer was officially released today, according to Albert Breer of SI.com. That news comes after the shocking news that Cam Newton was cut today as well. Unlike Newton, it wouldn’t be surprising if Hoyer returns to the Patriots. Hoyer has been with [more]
The news that Ben Simmons says he wants out of Philadelphia is not surprising after a series of unfortunate events.
The American's epic playoff defeat came after an ill-tempered moment with rival, Patrick Cantlay. Check it out here.
It won’t happen today. It may not happen at all. At some point between now and the first weekend of the regular season, it could happen. New England’s stunning decision to release 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton underscores the possibility that, potentially, San Francisco could release Jimmy Garoppolo. New England cut Cam because: (1) rookie [more]
The most telling thing about Emma Raducanu’s first-round win, in view of her tender age, is that it surprised absolutely no-one. Raducanu went out as the heavy favourite against Stefanie Voegele – a Swiss 31-year-old who has played hundreds of tour-level matches – and promptly squashed her for the loss of five games: 6-2, 6-3.
A day after Andy Murray went ballistic about Stefanos Tsitsipas’ long restroom breaks in the middle of matches, Alexander Zverev continued to pile on.
Cam Newton went from starter to discarded in New England after being released by the Patriots. Where could the former NFL MVP land next?
There weren't many major surprises from the Rams on Tuesday, but these players looked like they could've made the 53-man roster.
The Chiefs began trimming their roster to the 53-man limit for the regular season on Monday, and coach Andy Reid may have found himself having a more difficult time this year than any other during his tenure in Kansas City. Take the offensive line, for example. The unit had been dominated by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a Super Bowl fiasco, forcing general manager Brett Veach to tear it down and start all over.
In a very unexpected story, a football team from Ohio is suspected of lying its way into a televised game […] The post Football team accused of lying to play in televised ESPN game appeared first on TheGrio.