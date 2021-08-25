Brionna Jones with an And One vs. Las Vegas Aces
U.S. officials admit the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan happened much faster than anticipated. A new Politico report takes a closer look inside the days leading up to the collapse of Kabul and how calm turned to chaos inside the White House. Lara Seligman, a Pentagon reporter for Politico, co-authored that report and joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details.
After the Cowboys placed several players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Jerry Jones re-emphasized his belief that widespread vaccination is necessary.
A little over a week remains before UCF steps back onto the field in front of what many expect to be a full Bounce House Stadium. It’s been 21 months since the Knights last hosted a team in front of a crowd larger than 11,000 fans as the team dealt with reduced capacity limits during the COVID-19 pandemic last season. But while expectations are for 100% capacity in stadiums this season, the ...
The Ravens waived a quarterback to get their roster down to 80 players, currently leaving them with just two healthy signal callers
Kevin Durant couldn't help but react to Klay Thompson's latest shooting video.
The Las Vegas Aces' less-than-straightforward journey adds to the players' argument that WNBA franchises should charter planes for their teams.
Andy Behrens is joined by Jennifer Eakins from 4-for-4 Football, and new to the Yahoo Fantasy team, to talk about deep sleepers and potential hot starters as we head into fantasy football draft season. During this live broadcast, Andy and Jennifer also took questions from viewers, which lead to lots of discussion around different draft strategies and how effective they are in different sized leagues.
The pair had been married since 1988.
Notre Dame's Fighting Irish leprechaun is the fourth-most offensive college football mascot in the nation, according to a new survey.
The Dodgers’ $261 million payroll is twice as much as 15 other teams in MLB, creating a gulf between the haves and have-nots that must be fixed.
Before he makes his highly-anticipated return to Golden State's rotation, Klay Thompson was busy hitting 3-pointers at a recent offseason workout.
Dustin Poirier isn't bothered by Conor McGregor's latest Twitter antics.
Jerry Jones, of all people, just exposed the argument that getting a COVID-19 vaccine is a “personal choice” for the selfish nonsense that it is.
When was the last time that you ran? The fastest you possibly can? All out? No stopping? Been a while? […] The post Sha’Carri Richardson responds to Twitter jokes about last-place finish appeared first on TheGrio.
Dudley announced his retirement as a player and his decision to join the Mavericks coaching staff on Tuesday.
Who are the top running backs available in 2021 fantasy football drafts? Check them all out in our rankings.
The next Galactico may achieve his status soon... while signaling a move for a previous big-money Real Madrid man.
Ranking the Top 22 point guards is a difficult task since the position is loaded with top-notch ball-handlers, elite playmakers and shot-makers.
What if Usain Bolt is not the greatest sprinter in history? What if there was someone better than him - someone currently competing and hiding in plain sight, obscured only by a statistical error that conceals their true outlier brilliance?
The Patriots called it a "misunderstanding." Here's how Cam Newton accidentally violated NFL rules.