Brionna Jones with an And One vs. Dallas Wings
Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun) with an And One vs. Dallas Wings, 06/22/2021
They face Aaron Donald, DeForest Buckner, Kenny Clark and Akiem Hicks in five games.
A month out from the Tokyo Olympics, the US men's basketball roster is taking shape, and it once again looks like a juggernaut.
At the 2021 NBA draft lottery, the Golden State Warriors officially landed the No. 7 and No. 14 overall picks on the draft board.
If the Sixers decide to move on from Ben Simmons this offseason, here are some teams that could work as trade partners.
The Clippers fought their way to a late Game 2 lead over the Suns, but missed free throws and last-second alley-oop dunk give Phoenix 2-0 series lead.
Cade Cunningham used his freshman season at Oklahoma State to show that he's more than just a dynamic playmaker who's built for the NBA physically.
With the lottery results now official, let's examine five players the Warriors could target on July 29.
The Warriors are set to draft seventh and 14th in the NBA Draft next month. There is magic in those numbers.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Alex Caruso was arrested in Texas on Tuesday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Stephen A. Smith dropped a haymaker on the Ben Simmons matter. By Dan Roche
The Celtics' trade of Kemba Walker to the Thunder may have been the right decision for all parties, but that doesn't mean it was easy.
The Los Angeles Clippers erased 2-0 deficits in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but this feels different.
DeAndre Ayton's remarkable game-winning alley-oops against the Clippers on Tuesday drew reactions on Twitter from Lonzo and LaMelo Ball
The question has swirled throughout the NFL for the past 24 hours. Who is the “motherf–ker” to whom Tom Brady is referring in his comments regarding a team that lost interest in signing Brady last year because they were “sticking with” the other guy? Speculation has centered on 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, because: (1) Brady [more]
Due to the NBA's pushed-back season, the draft will be a month later than usual, on July 29. USA TODAY Sports breaks down loaded class in mock draft.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA insider Chris Haynes caught the game-sealing inbound alley-oop and the ensuing reaction as Phoenix took a 2-0 series lead against the L.A. Clippers in the Western Conference Finals.
Teleporting through Hayward Field during the track and field Olympic Trials on Saturday, Sha'Carri Richardson looked like a meteor. There was her sheer speed: at just 21, Richardson is currently the fastest woman in the nation, and her time of 10.86 seconds during the 100-meter dash secured her spot on Team USA for the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics starting July 23.
Some of the best tight ends are gathered in Nashville this week for the first Tight End University Summit. Tim Tebow is not one of the attendees. He was not invited. Tebow is trying to make the transition from quarterback to tight end with the Jaguars. 49ers tight end George Kittle and recently retired tight [more]
CBS Ranks its top college football quarterbacks heading into 2021, but there aren't any Ohio State players included.
Why did the Boston Celtics make the Kemba Walker trade with the Thunder? C's president of basketball operations Brad Stevens provided a few reasons Monday.