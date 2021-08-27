Brionna Jones Was Feeling It, Leads Sun To Comeback Win

BamaInsider

Alabama’s club rugby team won’t begin its season for another three weeks, but for a brief moment Wednesday night, it was the talk of the Crimson Tide’s athletic program. During his post-practice Zoom call with reporters, Nick Saban indirectly delivered a shoutout to the club team while providing a tongue-in-cheek answer to a question about first-year Australian punter James Burnip, a former Australian rules football player who had yet to play a down of American football before joining the Tide for fall camp. “Well, we basically have him going over with the rugby team every day so he can play rugby and feel more comfortable doing that since we’re so worried about him playing football,” Saban deadpanned.