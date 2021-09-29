Brionna Jones with a Block vs. Chicago Sky
Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun) with a Block vs. Chicago Sky, 09/28/2021
Like a great maestro, Courtney Vandersloot orchestrated one of the best games in WNBA playoff history. Vandersloot had the second triple-double in the postseason with 12 points, a league playoff-record 18 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the Chicago Sky to a 101-95 double-overtime victory over the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night in the opener of their best-of-five series. “She’s amazing,” Chicago coach James Wade said.
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski get together to give their best waiver wire pickups and drops heading into week 4 of the NFL season. In addition to loving Chuba Hubbard as the temporary replacement for Christian McCaffrey, the guys also go over Justin Fields’ really bad day as the Bears QB and try and predict when Trey Lance will take over as the starter in San Francisco.
Major League Baseball two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani reached another milestone this year by matching a statistic only the greatest living baseball player has ever accomplished. One of the GOATs: Ohtani joined Hall of Famer Willie Mays in an exclusive club after scoring back-to-back triples on Saturday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 14-1 victory over the Seattle Mariners, reported NBC Sports. According to MLB, a triple is achieved when “a batter hits the ball into play and reaches third base without the help of an intervening error or attempt to put out another baserunner.”
The PGA Tour's longest driver advances through first-day round play at Professional Long Drivers Association's top event in Mesquite.
Bryson DeChambeau’s long-drive debut will extend at least another day – and after Tuesday’s performance, likely longer.
Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.
Jamie Collins is no longer a Detroit Lion, and these six teams could use his services.
Bradley Beal, Andrew Wiggins and Kyrie Irving are not vaccinated for COVID-19 with the season approaching. See the latest on NBA players and the COVID-19 vaccine.
McGregor and Nate Diaz fought twice at UFC 196 and UFC 202
The Yankees gained more ground on the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card race, as they beat them on Tuesday for their seventh win in a row.
Dana White and Oscar De La Hoya escalated their war of words on fighter pay.
Want to see how your fantasy running backs stack up at the position? Check out our Week 4 rankings.
A New England Patriots fan who goes by "Jake in Boston" took a shot at Bill Belichick with a billboard near Gillette Stadium ahead of Tom Brady's return to Foxboro.
Jeff Zillgitt: Within this story is obviously the Ben Simmons situation, and while the Sixers said yesterday they want him on the court, they're also targeting the Western Conference for potential trade partners, I'm told. Source: Twitter ...
The Pittsburgh Steelers hoped the quarterback’s experience and savvy would be enough for one final playoff run. That theory looks seriously misguided Ben Roethlisberger reflects on Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Photograph: Gene J Puskar/AP The only thing more painful than moving on from a franchise quarterback too quickly is holding on to one too long. Three weeks into the season, it has become painfully clear that the Pittsburgh Steelers miscalculated in bringing back Ben Roethlisberger for one
Injuries came early and often in Week 3, so there's a decent chance your fantasy rosters are in need of reinforcements. Andy Behrens is here to help.
Kristaps Porzingis looked miserable playing for the Mavericks last season.
"Similar to Messi, Suarez, Neymar, or Eto'o, Henry, Messi," Pep said. "The only options are defend 90 minutes and pray or have the ball and try to do it."
Fury watched fellow Brit Joshua lose to Usyk on Saturday night
Does anyone face a tougher schedule in 2022? Mercy!