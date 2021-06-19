Brionna Jones with an 2-pointer vs. Chicago Sky
Courtney Vandersloot (Chicago Sky) with a 2-pointer vs. Connecticut Sun, 06/19/2021
In the two weeks since the Missouri basketball program welcomed a flood of newcomers to campus, Cuonzo Martin has taken on a different job. Missouri has undergone a major roster overhaul since the 2020-21 season ended at the hands of Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. All five of the team’s seniors left the program, three for the NBA Draft and two for the transfer portal.
More than 100 former Michigan football players, coaches and staff members attached their names to a letter to defend Bo Schembechler's legacy.
The renewed chatter regarding a possible new home for the Bears in Arlington Heights makes sense. Soldier Field is outdated. The team at some point could be up for sale, especially if estate-tax obligations compel the transfer of equity to outsiders. The possibility of a new, state-of-the-art venue potentially becomes critical to maximizing franchise value. [more]
Ryan Fitzpatrick is entering his 17th NFL season, but Ron Rivera thinks he could be around Washington for a while.
An absence of effective leadership in Boston might have cost the team a potentially valuable teammate.
The G.O.A.T. is serving some serious summertime vibes ahead of the Olympics.
Sam Presti wins again.
The UConn product is loved by his teammates.
Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid explains his altercation with Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.
The Celtics reportedly dealt with some locker room dysfunction last season that appeared to play a role in Brad Stevens trading Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jane Curtin and Laraine Newman, stars of Saturday Night Live when the show was in its infancy, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen Thursday, where they spoke about the fight between Bill Murray and Chevy Chase in 1978. After leaving the show, Chase had returned to host. Murray and Chase exchanged some deeply hurtful words following dress rehearsal, which soon resulted in a physical altercation just minutes before Chase took the stage to deliver the monologue. “I think Jane and I, and Gilda both witnessed it,” Newman said. “But, ya know, it was very sad and painful and awful.” “It was that sad kind of tension that you would get in a family,” Curtin added, “and everybody goes to their corners because they don't want to have to deal with the tension, and it was uncomfortable. You could understand, you know, there were these two bull mooses (sic) going at each other, so the testosterone was surging and stuff happens.”
All you need to know ahead of Saturday's Game 7.
Kemba Walker has been traded to the Thunder. What are OKC's next steps with the All-Star point guard?
Steve Smith and Quentin Richardson break down what the Jazz should do in the off-season.
Seth Curry was a man on a mission to begin the third quarter against the Hawks on Friday night.
Brian Harman was under par at the U.S. Open until four-putting from 5 feet and making triple bogey Saturday at Torrey Pines.
Here's a look at how young center Moses Brown, who the Celtics acquired in a trade with the Thunder involving Kemba Walker and Al Horford, can help Boston's frontcourt.
Complete tee times and pairings for Saturday's third round of the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines.
Seth Curry put on a show to keep the 76ers alive in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Friday night.
What will the Knicks do in the 2021 NBA Draft?