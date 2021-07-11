Brionna Jones with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty
Brionna Jones (Connecticut Sun ) with a 2-pointer vs. New York Liberty, 07/11/2021
UFC president Dana White provides an injury update on Conor McGregor while speaking to the media after UFC 264.
The fight might have been bizarre, but Floyd is laughing all the way to the bank.
The Pittsburgh Pirates take Henry Davis as the top selection in the 2021 MLB draft, the second time in three years a catcher has gone No. 1 overall.
Purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for winner Lucas Glover and the rest of the players who made the cut at the John Deere Classic.
Watch the UFC 264 highlights and recap from the lightweight rematch between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor from Saturday's event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 264 Bonuses: Sean O’Malley and Kris Moutinho earn an extra $75,000 for FOTN
The Israeli guard could still end up a Celtic next season, but he'll need to convince Boston's he's worth a buyout to make the leap to the NBA.
This is not how USA Basketball expected to open its Olympic summer.
Jose Altuve hit the comeback dagger, three-run homer as the Yankees collapsed in the bottom of the ninth to fall 8-7 to the Astros
ESPYS host Anthony Mackie absolutely roasts Philadelphia 76ers star, Ben Simmons, at the show.
Novak Djokovic had spectators gushing as he handed his racket to a little girl in the crowd on Centre Court as he celebrated his Wimbledon triumph. He had walked over to Ivanka Li, 7, in the front row after she and her father, Bo, an investor from North London, held up a hand-written placard wishing him luck. After being tracked down by Telegraph Sport, the schoolgirl's mother described how she missed the adorable scenes as she was out walking her dog while it was screened on the BBC. However, I
Bryson DeChambeau finally addressed his split with longtime caddie Tim Tucker in an exclusive interview with Golf.com.
"A ball and two strikes to Ohtani ... Oh, got it! GOT IT! GOT IT!"
Caperton Humphrey says a feud with teammates escalated to the point they stormed into his apartment and threatened his family’s safety. But after he told KU, a confidential settlement was reached.
HoopsHype breaks down the biggest draft-night steals from each NBA Draft this century, starting in 2001 going through 2020.
Football's coming home? England aims for its first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup when it faces Italy in the 2020 Euro final.
2021 MLB draft live updates on Sunday, July 11, 2021 at 7 p.m. on ESPN and MLB Network. Rounds 2-20 are July 12-13 on MLB Network only.
Steph made sure to thank the fans after he received the ESPY for Best NBA Player on Saturday night.
Trae Young's dad shared a great photo Saturday of his son meeting Brad Stevens and Danny Ainge in July of 2013.
The Yankees blew a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the ninth inning and ultimately fell 8-7 to the Astros, a loss that Aaron Boone called "painful," but one they have to move on from.
The United States national basketball team suffered a stunning defeat to Nigeria in its first Olympic exhibition game in Las Vegas.