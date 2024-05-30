Brink's three-hit day lifts A Lakers over Libby

May 30—LIBBY — Cale Brink picked up three hits and scored four runs for the Kalispell A Lakers Wednesday in a 13-3 conference win over Libby.

The Lakers (15-9) broke the game open during a five-run sixth inning highlighted by Bransen Holzer's RBI double. Branson would work his way home later in the inning.

Max Schara brought in a pair of runs later in the inning with a single.

George Schwan started on the mound for Kalispell, throwing 3 2-3 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits while striking out six and walking three.

Kyler Croft finished out the game going 3 1-3 innings, allowing just two hits and striking out three.

Aiden Rose started for the Loggers (2-11), allowing 12 runs on eight hits in 5 2-3 innings. He walked four and fanned five.

Cy Williams, Cody Todd and Bo Miles all made relief appearances for Libby.

Rusty Gillespie picked up a pair of RBI's for the Loggers.