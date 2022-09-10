Briningstool extends Clemson’s lead to 14-3

After Will Shipleys one-yard rushing touchdown early in the first quarter, Clemson struck yet again this time thanks to tight end Jake Briningstool who caught a two-yard touchdown pass from DJ Uiagalelei.

Through two drives, Uiagalelei has completed 8-of-9 with 114 yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers now lead 14-3 entering the second quarter of play. Clemson scored its second touchdown of the day in 11 plays, 75 yards and 5:23 minutes.

The Tigers are rolling in The Valley!@jbriningstool and @djuiagalelei link up to give us a 14-3 lead! pic.twitter.com/xB96Pde0eB — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 10, 2022

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire