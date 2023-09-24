Bringing The Heat: How Florida's defense has improved in 2023 following solid game vs Charlotte

Shemar James and the rest of the Florida defense understood the challenge that faced the unit.

Dual-threat Charlotte QB Jalen Jones ran for 261 yards through the 49ers' first three games, and James said the defense made it their mission to stop him.

“He likes to use his legs a lot, so just limiting him to do that, make him throw in the pocket,” James said. “We came out successful while doing that.”

Despite an uninspiring performance on offense, Florida’s defense put up an overall solid performance in its 22-7 victory over Charlotte Saturday night at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. It held Jones to 65 yards on the night, his second-lowest output this season.

The 49ers offense totaled 210 yards, punted seven times and gained just 10 first downs.

The group hasn’t allowed over 400 yards in a game this season. In 3 of 4 (Tennessee was the exception), it contained opponents to under 250 yards.

In all but one game last season, UF’s opponents went over 250 yards. They went over 400 yards eight times last campaign.

Arrival of Austin Armstrong

The arrival of new defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong plays a major factor in the defensive bounce back.

The feisty 30-year-old can usually be found on the sidelines jumping, smiling and sporting a visor in honor of the old ball coach – Steve Spurrier.

Armstrong’s upbeat attitude has rubbed off on the defense, James confirmed.

He says smile, like just smile sometimes,” James said. “We're playing in the Swamp. It's a blessing to play in the Swamp.”

James even said that pregame, all the defenders had their “game face” on, and Armstrong encouraged them to smile instead.

Sep 9, 2023; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive coordinator Austin Armstrong walks on the field during Gator Walk before the game against the McNeese State Cowboys at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Armstrong’s also a believer in providing pressure. That paid off against Jones and Charlotte with four sacks, a season high.

On third down, Florida held Charlotte to 3/13. That’s another area that’s witnessed nice improvement this season. Besides Tennessee, opponents reside at 23% on worse on the “money down.”

“Coach Armstrong said, ‘It's a privilege to play on third down,’” James said. “When we come with our third-down package, guys want to get the quarterback and get the stop on third down.”

Coach Billy Napier credited junior Derek Wingo for the third-down efficiency as well. Wingo had a pass breakup and a blocked punt on special teams.

“Wingo is what you want a University of Florida football player to be,” Napier said. “It's good to see a guy like that who does things the right way consistently have some success.”

Florida Gators linebacker Shemar James (6) celebrates with Florida Gators linebacker Scooby Williams (17) after a sack during the first half against the Charlotte 49ers at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Emergence of Scooby Williams

One of Florida’s new defensive anchors, though, is James’ companion – Scooby Williams.

The redshirt sophomore led the team in tackles Saturday night with seven. He also forced a fumble on Charlotte’s first drive. Although the 49ers recovered, James said it set a tempo.

Williams 20 tackles now rank third on the defense, behind James’ 27 and true freshman Jordan Castell’s 24.

Williams and James connection allows for more success as James said the two always know where each other is going.

The sophomore said Williams trusts himself more than last season.

“When you know it, you play faster,” James said. “So, I would say him not second-guessing himself, sort of like what he did last year.”

Last season, James finished sixth on the team in tackles at 47, but Williams sat all the way down at 22 with 14.

Florida Gators cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson (2) pressures Charlotte 49ers quarterback Jalon Jones (4) on the throw during the first half at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Reality check upcoming?

This level of defensive play will be needed for Florida when it re-enters SEC play. This begins with Kentucky next Saturday.

The Wildcats have averaged 38 points per game in their 4-0 start, capped off by 45 points at Vanderbilt Saturday night.

