'Bringing football back': Simpson football joins NAIA Frontier Conference for 2025 play

Simpson University Athletic Director Rob Harley was pumped up when he took to the stage Thursday in the Student Union to help announce the school’s football program was set to become part of the Frontier Conference.

The fledgling football program, which played a pair of games in 2023 and will play an independent schedule this coming season, is the 14th team of the Frontier Conference in what will comprise two seven-team divisions, East and West.

“In terms of the Frontier Conference, it is the premier conference in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) … and we are stepping into that conference,” Harley said. “To me, it’s like the SEC of NAIA football. We’re super grateful and excited to be a part of that.”

Harley shared the stage with Simpson President Dr. Norman Hall, head football coach Shawn Daniel and Frontier Conference Commissioner Scott Crawford who made it official with the proclamation “I am here today to formally invite the Simpson University Red Hawks to be the 14th football playing school in the Frontier Conference beginning in the fall of 2025” to the cheers of about 100 players, coaches, faculty and staff in attendance.

Before coach Daniel spoke, Harley, a former football coach himself, said he was proud that Simpson was working to stem a tide of California schools cutting their football programs.

“For 30 years I’ve watched football programs in California get killed … and what I love about what we’re doing here at Simpson is we put a stake in the ground and said ‘We’re bringing football back and we’re bringing football back in the West’ and that’s a big deal,” Harley said.

From left to right: Simpson football coach Shawn Daniel, Frontier Conference commissioner Scott Crawford, Simpson president Dr. Norman Hall and Simpson athletic director Rob Harley.

The Simpson football program’s conference play starts in 2025 with six division games to close its schedule, two east-west crossover games and two non-conference preseason contests.

Daniel, who took over the program in December 2022, said it’s exciting to be part of the Frontier Conference and the legitimacy it brings to the Red Hawks program.

“We will play 2024 as an independent with seven road games and three at home and that puts this into perspective that if you’re not in a conference you can’t survive,” he said.

Still, Daniel knows getting to 2025 will present its challenges.

Many of the seven road trips are multi-day bus rides to places like Arizona, Montana and Oregon.

“You’re looking for success as to how competitive we are on the football field, but also ‘What’s our retention rate?’ and ‘How are we handling adversity?’” Daniel said. “We play four Top 25 opponents and I have to know ‘Are you going to get back up if you get smacked in the mouth?’ That’s a sign of success.

“We’re building for the long haul and you can’t skip steps.”

The Frontier Conference is working on finalizing the 2025 schedule with its member schools and Crawford said the hope is to have it buttoned up by mid-June.

In the meantime, Simpson’s first official game will be Aug. 31 at The College of Idaho before coming home (the Red Hawks will play at Foothill’s Bill Johnson Community Stadium) on Sept. 7 against Pacific Lutheran. They play two more home games, Sept. 14 against Southern Oregon University and Nov. 2 vs. Pacific Northwest Christian College.

“That first home game, I’m sure I will be nervous, but nothing would be better than to get that win and put up a picture in the office for 100 years,” Daniel said.

