Bringing the artist to life: How Thunder fan Nanae Yamano became an international star

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the line to meet her rivaled those waiting for the Paycom Center doors to open for Game 1 of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s first-round matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, Nanae Yamano couldn’t believe her outreach across the world.

The Thunder superfan has been a popular figure in Thunder lore for several years. She is responsible for the cartoon-style drawings the Thunder post on social media almost daily. The artist’s unique style does an excellent job of describing a day’s events in one image.

What makes Yamano’s dedication to the team even more impressive is her location. She lives in Japan, which means most Thunder games don’t tip off until the morning or afternoon in her time. For reference, the Thunder’s Game 1 win ended around lunchtime in Japan.

So how did Yamano stumble across the Thunder when other squads like the Lakers, Warriors and Celtics have a grip on the international market? She said her fandom started with the simple mundane activity of channel surfing.

“In 2012, I saw Russell Westbrook accidentally on TV and became a Thunder fan,” Yamano said.

Scrolling through television, Yamano flipped to the Thunder’s 2012 playoff matchup against the San Antonio Spurs. She was captivated by Russell Westbrook’s unprecedented athleticism and raw emotions.

What started as a simple time-killing activity snowballed into her being one of the most known Thunder fans among the fan base. So much so, the Thunder elected to fly her to the United States to attend the first two games of their first-round series against the Pelicans.

With her flying to Oklahoma City for the first time since 2019, it’s only fitting Yamano was present for the Thunder’s first home playoff game since Westbrook donned the white and blue uniform.

It also marked the first playoff game for the Thunder’s new nucleus.

Over the last two years, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has developed into one of the best players in the league. Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren round out one of the best trios. Mark Daigneault went from an unknown to a probable Coach of the Year. The fresh-faced Thunder have broken open a new championship window that’ll likely lengthen several years.

Even though the days of Westbrook electrifying OKC are long gone, Yamano’s passion remains strong with the Thunder’s latest iteration. In her first trip to Oklahoma in five years, she has also noticed the core’s impact on the fan base, which is falling in love with this group the way it did with the old group in the early 2010s.

What were once fake beards to impersonate James Harden’s distinctive look have transformed into dangerously loud crowd barks, mimicking the rallying call Jalen Williams and Jaylin Williams have honed throughout the season after wins.

“I like this team,” Yamano said. “I became a fan because of Westbrook but now I love this team.”

As the Thunder hosted a pregame festival at Scissortail Park before Game 1, Yamano had the chance to meet local people who’ve been a fan of her work via a meet-and-greet. As each person expressed their fondness for her work, she learned that local fans’ passion extended beyond the court. It was a surreal experience for the 49-year-old to realize her influence over the rabid fan base.

“It’s a pleasant surprise,” Yamano said on her interactions with fans at the meet-and-greet. “But I’m honored and proud. … They’re saying, ‘I love your art!’ I kept saying, ‘Thank you! I’m honored to meet you guys.’”

Story originally appeared on Thunder Wire